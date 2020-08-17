Nebulizers Market Size Is Projected Reach USD 1629 Million at a 7.32% CAGR By 2027

Nebulizers Market Growth, Insights and Size Analysis By Type (Mesh, Jet, Ultrasonic), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), Portability (Tabletop, Portable), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Forecast to 2027

Nebulizers Market Scope of the Report

Nebulizers Market size is projected to reach USD 1629 Million and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.32% by 2027, says Market Research Future (MRFR). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the latest developments in the global market following the coronavirus disease outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge opportunity for the nebulizers market. Since the advent of SARS-CoV-2, albuterol inhalers’ consumption in hospitals has increased dramatically to treat suspected patients dealing with respiratory problems.

Respiratory virus such as COVID-19 is considered to be an extremely common inducer of asthma/respiratory exacerbations, which makes the current worldwide lockdown redundant as the pandemic is still on a rise. Elderly population is comparatively more prone to respiratory issues including sleep apnea, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and the novel coronavirus. The virus leads to gradual depletion of the body’s immunity. In a nutshell, MRFR believes that the expansive geriatric populace worldwide can work in the market’s favor in the coming time.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9586

Drug wastage has however emerged as big challenge when it comes to the device usage. As a result, a number of firms are developing new and advanced nebulizers to address this issue. There is a noticeable growth in technologically innovative nebulizers such as breath-actuated, vibrating mesh and breath-enhanced nebulizers that not only bring down drug wastage but also boost the efficiency of the overall drug delivery. These new nebulizers being introduced in the market are known for enhancing the output rate and in contrast, reduce the whole administration period. Apart from this, the rising preference for home healthcare devices combined with the alarming rise in consumption of cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol that cause respiratory diseases is also presumed to benefit the nebulizers market.

A majority of the renowned vendors are focused on promotion campaigns, mergers, collaborations and product approvals, to solidify their market position. A case in point, in August 2020, Crank Software collaborated with Ventec Life Systems to facilitate design upgradations to its critical care ventilator. Both companies have come together to enhance the storyboard GUI design platform that consists of a mobile device, which in turn combines a few therapies, one of which is a nebulizer along with oxygen concentrator, ventilator, suction pump, and cough assist.

Nebulizers Market Segmental Outlook

The nebulizers industry can be considered for type, usage, portability as well as end user.

The main types of nebulizers available in the market include jet, ultrasonic and mesh. The types of mesh nebulizers covered are passive and active. It is believed that the jet nebulizer could be the top segment in the market during the assessment timeline, on account of its rising demand given its affordability compared to other nebulizer types in the market.

Depending on usage, the nebulizer market segments can be disposable and reusable. The lead is expected to be taken by disposable nebulizers as more and more patients prefer these types, to avoid wastage and infection.

Portable and tabletop are the primary categories, with respect to portability. The portable nebulizers market could race ahead at the fastest rate, thanks to its convenient and ease of use.

Home care, hospitals & clinics, and more are the top market end-users identified in the study. In light of the increasing patient pool, hospitals and clinics can be the highest gaining end-users in the global industry. However, homecare segment can expect to progress at the fastest rate in the coming years.

Nebulizers Market Regional Insight

Europe/EU, Middle East and Africa/MEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific/APAC are the primary nebulizer market.

The Americas is the clear winner in the global nebulizer market, in terms of growth. Thanks to the escalating cases of respiratory disorders along with the supportive reimbursement schemes, the market can garner even more profits in the years to come. The scarcity of mechanical ventilators since the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled biomedical engineers as well as scientists to develop makeshift ventilators with the use of respiratory tools such as nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, manual resuscitators, PAP, and others, which could also be favorable for the nebulizer market.

As of 2018, the European nebulizer market stood second and could advance at a strong rate in the coming years as well. The nebulizer market here is quite lucrative, as a result of the fast expanding elderly population. To elaborate, a latest study by the European Union claimed that close to 29.6% of the total populace in Europe are aged more than 65. Besides, the market continues to observe a rise in the number of technological innovations and introduction of highly advanced nebulizers, which is yet another growth inducer in the region.

As the fastest advancing nebulizer market, APAC is strongly backed by the disconcerting surge in cases of respiratory disorder. The market is picking up further speed in the region, thanks to the expanding geriatric population, rising emphasis on preventive care, and a supportive government that encourages technological advancements.

The MEA nebulizer market growth can be steady throughout the assessment period, because of the mounting respiratory cases and the consistent expansion of the healthcare industry.

Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nebulizers-market-9586

Nebulizers Market Companies Profiled

Briggs Healthcare (US), PARI (US), Vectura Group PLC (UK), OMRON Healthcare (Japan), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), Beurer GmBH (Germany), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Rossmax International Ltd (Taiwan), Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Invacare Corporation (US), are the top companies in nebulizer market profiled in the MRFR report.

Browse More Healthcare Related Research Reports at:

The global immunotherapy drugs market size is expected to exhibit a strong 8.9% CAGR over the forecast

The global digital health market size is touted to reach USD 328,887.8 million by 2025

mHealth market size to surpassing a valuation of USD 21.71 billion and rise by a significant CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com