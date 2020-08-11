Nebulizer Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Nebulizer Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Nebulizer Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) by Value Jet, Mesh, Ultrasonic” To Its Research Database

The nebulizer market is expected to reach US$1.44 billion in 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.02%, during 2020-2024. The factors such as, expansion of medical devices, upsurge in air pollution, growth in geriatric population, increasing medical technology R&D spending, rising prevalence of asthma, rapid urbanization and upsurge in healthcare expenditures would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by high cost of mesh nebulizing therapy, side effects associated with the use of nebulizers and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends may include growing frequency of e-smoking, increasing focus on telehealth, bigger attention towards mesh nebulizers and increasing adoption of home nebulizing therapy.

The global nebulizer market is fragmented into jet nebulizer, mesh nebulizer and ultrasonic nebulizer. The market is highly concentrated with jet nebulizers owing to the low cost and easy accessibility factors. Although, people’s preferences are gradually shifting towards mesh nebulizers due to the compact size devices and minimized drug loss, thereby improving the effectiveness of the treatment. Ultrasonic nebulizers are growing steadily owing to a wider range of benefits such as increased portability, low drug delivery time and low noise, which are providing a scope for its market growth.

The fastest regional market was North America owing to the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders and continuous advancement in medical technology. Other regions also secured considerable shares in the global market due to rise in favourable reimbursement scenario, rise in customer awareness and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is creating a huge demand for various respiratory devices, providing strong grounds for market growth of nebulizers globally.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Koninklijke Philips, Becton, Dickson an Company, Omron Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Teleflex Incorporated and Invacare Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5284638-global-nebulizer-jet-mesh-ultrasonic-market-insights-forecast

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global nebulizer (Jet, Mesh & Ultrasonic) market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

Nebulizers Manufacturers

Medical Technology Firms

End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Emergency Centers, Home care)

Investment Banks

Healthcare and Medical Consultants

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Nebulizers

1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Nebulizers

1.4 Mechanism of Action

1.5 Bronchodilator (Nebulizer Medication)

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases

2.2 Government Spending on Healthcare

2.3 Acceleration in Healthcare Internet of Thing (IoT)

2.4 Regional Impact

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Nebulizer Market by Value

3.2 Global Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Nebulizer Market by Product

3.3.1 Global Jet Nebulizer Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Jet Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Jet Nebulizer Market Value by Product Type

3.3.4 Global Breath-Actuated Nebulizer Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Breath-Actuated Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Vented Nebulizer Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Vented Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Mesh Nebulizer Market by Value

3.3.9 Global Mesh Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.10 Global Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market by Value

3.3.11 Global Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Nebulizer Market by End-Users

3.4.1 Global Hospitals & Clinics Nebulizer Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Hospitals & Clinics Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Emergency Centers Nebulizer Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Emergency Centers Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Home Healthcare Nebulizer Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Home Healthcare Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Nebulizer Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Nebulizer Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 North America Nebulizer Market by Product Type

4.1.4 North America Jet Nebulizer Market by Value

4.1.5 North America Jet Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

4.1.6 North America Mesh Nebulizer Market by Value

4.1.7 North America Mesh Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

4.1.8 North America Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market by Value

4.1.9 North America Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Nebulizer Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Nebulizer Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia-Pacific Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Nebulizer Market by Value

4.4.2 Middle East & Africa Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Nebulizer Market by Value

4.5.2 Latin America Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5284638-global-nebulizer-jet-mesh-ultrasonic-market-insights-forecast

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Medical Device Market

5.1.2 Upswing in Air Pollution

5.1.3 Growth in Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Medical Technology R&D Spending

5.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Asthma

5.1.6 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.7 Upsurge in Healthcare Expenditures

5.1.8 Growing People’s Preferences for Portable Nebulizers

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Growing Frequency of E-Smoking

5.2.2 Increasing Focus on Telehealth

5.2.3 More Attention Towards Mesh Nebulizers

5.2.4 Increasing Adoption of Home Nebulizing Therapy

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost of Mesh Nebulizing Therapy

5.3.2 Side Effects Associated with the Use of Nebulizers

5.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players – R&D Expenditure Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players – Market Capitalization Comparison

6.1.4 Key Players – Nebulizer Portfolio

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Koninklijke Philips

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Omron Corporation

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Agilent Technologies

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Teleflex Incorporated

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Invacare Corporation

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

Types of Nebulizers

Type of Bronchodilator Drugs

Global Government Share on Health Spending (2019-2024)

Global Healthcare IoT Device Installation Forecast (2017-2021)

Global Nebulizer Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Nebulizer Market by Type (2019)

Global Jet Nebulizer Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Jet Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Jet Nebulizer Market Value by Product Type (2019)

Global Breath-Actuated Nebulizer Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Breath-Actuated Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Vented Nebulizer Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Vented Nebulizer Market Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Global Mesh Nebulizer Market by Value (2015-2019)

Global Mesh Nebulizer Forecast by Value (2020-2024)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5284638

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)