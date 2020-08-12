Naviswiss Reaches 1000th Navigated THR

Naviswiss is proud to announce the completion of 1,000 navigated total hip replacement cases worldwide using its miniature navigation system. The system is used by orthopedic surgeons throughout Europe, Australia, and Japan and has received FDA 510(k) market clearance for the US in 2020.

Naviswiss is a Switzerland based company who develops and manufactures miniaturized surgical tracking and navigation systems. The Naviswiss navigation system simplifies workflows, improves surgical quality, and minimizes the time and cost of surgical procedures. Naviswiss puts the navigation system in the hands of the orthopedic surgeon to provide real-time, intraoperative measurements to ensure proper positioning of orthopedic implants during surgery.