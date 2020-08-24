Nasal Drug Delivery Market Size, Growth, Segments, Top Key Players, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

The global “Nasal Drug Delivery Market Size” is prognosticated to reach USD 81.85 billion by 2026 attributable to the increasing number of the patient population and the rising prevalence of pulmonary disorders worldwide. This information is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Nasal Drug Delivery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), and Nebulizers), By Application (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” As per the report’s description, the market size was USD 46.34 billion in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 to 2026.

Leading Players operating in the Nasal Drug Delivery Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Consort Medical plc. (United Kingdom)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

3M

GOFIRE INC.

Nemera

AptarGroup, Inc. (United States)

Vectura Group plc (United Kingdom)

Others

Market Drivers:

Rising Awareness About Nasal Spray and its Benefits will Help Market Gain Impetus

The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders among people is a major factor boosting the Nasal Drug Delivery Market growth. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases is also aiding to the expansion of the market for pulmonary drug delivery devices. Besides this, analyst at Fortune Business Insights™ says, “The increasing patient population and the rising demand for inhalers are encouraging companies to set up new manufacturing units. This is further expected to drive the overall market in the forecast period.”

Regional Analysis

Europe to Dominate Owing to Rising Prevalence of Asthma

Geographically, the global Nasal Drug Delivery Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Europe is holding the largest share with a nasal drug delivery technology market revenue of USD 21.1 billion in 2018. This dominance is attributable to the increasing prevalence of asthma, coupled with the rise in awareness about nasal sprays and their benefits. Besides this, there is the rising popularity of inhalers in developing nations of this region, thereby boosting the regional market.

Apart from this, Asia Pacific market share is likely to attract significant Nasal Drug Delivery Market share owing to the rise in awareness campaigns about the use of inhalers and its benefits. Moreover, biopharma companies are utilizing novel technologies for introducing MDI and DPI into the regional market for higher revenue generation during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

By Type

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Nebulizers

By Application

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

