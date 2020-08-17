Nanomedicine Market to Garner US$ 454.8 Billion by 2027, Owing to Adoption of Nanomedicine in R&D of Drugs for Covid-19

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Nanomedicine can address many essential medical problems by using nanomaterials and by obtaining clarity on their interaction with biological systems. Nanomedicine products have various potential applications such as in drug delivery, in vivo imaging, in vitro diagnostics, regenerative medicine, dental, medical devices, and dermal applications.

Get FREE Sample PDF Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/393

Statistics:

The global nanomedicine market is estimated to account for US$ 177.1 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Nanomedicine Market: Drivers

Adoption of nanomedicine in R&D of drugs for Covid-19 is expected to propel growth of the global nanomedicine market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, NanoViricides, Inc. announced that strong effectiveness against infection by an ACE2-utilizing coronavirus in an animal model has been observed for the drug candidates it is developing against SARS-CoV-2 to treat COVID-19 spectrum of diseases.

Global Nanomedicine Market: Opportunities

Identification of new medical applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global nanomedicine market. With consistent progress in nanomedicine, there would be new areas of application identified such as diabetes, insulin delivery, organ grafts and replacement, infectious diseases and non-invasive treatment and imaging techniques. Potential utilization of available nanoparticles and technologies will lead to introduction of novel drug formulations to satisfy the current patient needs.

Global Nanomedicine Market: Restraints

High cost of R&D and manufacturing is expected to hinder growth of the global nanomedicine market. For a developing organization, there is huge capital involved in research and development of nanomedicine, which leads to concerns regarding the receipt of funds. Research activities involving new technology development incurs huge investment which is expected to be received with huge profits by the innovator. Nanomedicine being a niche segment with high investment involved is a restraint for companies to enter this market, due to uncertainty of receiving expected profits.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/393

Key Takeaways:

The global nanomedicine market was valued at US$ 177.1 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 454.8 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2020 and 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with technological advancements.

Oncology segment held dominant position in the global nanomedicine market in 2019, accounting for 37.0% share in terms of value, followed by neurology respectively. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing research and development for cancer treatment.

Market Trends

Major players in the global nanomedicine market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2020, Sirnaomics Inc. partnered with Precision NanoSystems Inc. for development and manufacture of Sirnaomics polypeptide nanoparticle-based RNAi therapeutic product.

R&D in nanomedicine is expected to propel growth of the global nanomedicine market. For instance, in July 2020, researchers from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Shemyakin-Ovchinnikov Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, and Prokhorov General Physics Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported development of a breakthrough technology that prolongs blood circulation for virtually any nanomedicine, in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Global Nanomedicine Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global nanomedicine market include, Abbott Laboratories, CombiMatrix Corporation, Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., Cellics Therapeutics, Inc., Nanobiotix S.A, Celgene Corporation, GE Healthcare, NanoViricides, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Mallinckrodt plc., Sirnaomics Inc., Precision NanoSystems Inc., Merck & Company Inc., Nanosphere, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Nanomedicine Market: Key Developments

Major players in the global nanomedicine market are focused on R&D of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2020, Curadigm, a Nanobiotix S. A. subsidiary, announced the publication of pre-clinical in vivo results showing that its Nanoprimer can improve the efficacy of RNA-based therapeutics.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/nanomedicines-market-3342

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2020, CanSino Biologics entered into a co-development agreement with Precision NanoSystems for an mRNA lipid nanoparticle vaccine against COVID-19.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Global Nanomedicines Market, By Application: Cardiovascular Anti-inflammatories Anti-infectives Neurology Oncology Others (dental, orthopedic, urology, ophthalmic)

Global Nanomedicines Market, By Region: North America By Application Cardiovascular Anti-inflammatories Anti-infectives Neurology Oncology Others (dental, orthopedic, urology, ophthalmic) By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Application By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Application By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Application By Country China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Application By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Application By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837