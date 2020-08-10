MicroPort and Osso VR Partner on Hip and Knee Surgery Training

Earlier this year, Medgadget reported on how Osso VR, a virtual reality (VR) surgical training and assessment platform, has prioritized expanding its curriculum across multiple resident specialties. This was to ensure ongoing education of medical students and residents despite the current lack of in-person training due to COVID-19.

This month, Osso VR announced the launch of a VR training module for MicroPort Orthopedics’ SuperPATH Hip Technique and Evolution Medial-Pivot Knee System. MicroPort Orthopedics, a maker of products and techniques for total hip and knee replacement solutions, sees the partnership as an opportunity to expand access to its offerings to surgeons seeking to learn and train at their own pace outside of a live experience.

SuperPATH, a technique shown to reduce hospital stays and accelerate patient time to discharge, is a portal-assisted total hip arthroplasty (THA) approach that avoids cutting muscles or tendons. The Evolution Medial-Pivot Knee System, which has been used in over 600,000 cases globally, replicates natural knee stability and motion with a high degree of patient satisfaction and survivorship.

With realistic, haptic-enhanced interactions in an immersive training environment, Osso VR’s technology creates educational experiences that are effective, repeatable, and measurable towards building surgeon confidence and proficiency in new techniques and procedures. Commenting on the announcement, co-founder and CEO, as well as former Medgadget editor, Dr. Justin Barad shared, “This partnership with MicroPort Orthopedics increases access to a wider library of surgical techniques while also supporting controlled, high quality outcomes for patients.” Commenting on the “new normal” of clinical care in a world still adapting to the impact of COVID-19, Dr. Barad added that, “…remote VR training and assessment has proven to be a critical tool in ensuring healthcare professionals continue to have safe access to the highest value techniques for their patients.” To learn more about Osso VR, check out Medgadget’s recent interview with Dr. Barad.

Here’s a video introducing MicroPort Orthopedics’ eMP Evolution Medial-Pivot Knee System:

