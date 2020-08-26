Meningococcal Vaccines Market Share, Competitor’s Analysis, Supply and Consumption 2019 Research Report Forecast To 2030

Meningococcal vaccines market is estimated to be over US$ 2,500 Million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5.6% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing number of initiatives for development of novel vaccines by government bodies, international health organizations, private sectors and public health bodies has played a crucial role in promoting the growth of meningococcal vaccines market. For instance, from April 2019, Australian Government announced Nimenrix (MenACWY vaccine) to be funded as part of the National Immunization Program (NIP) for adolescents. Moreover, novel vaccines targeting different serogroups of meningococci are receiving approvals for sales in different regions, which in turn is contributing in the growth of the market. For instance, on 30 May 2017, Pfizer Inc. received European Commission (EC) for TRUMENBA (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine). TRUMENBA aids in prevention of invasive meningococcal disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroup B (MenB) among individuals 10 years of age and older. However, the strict storage conditions required for meningococcal vaccines, adds on to the cost, which in turn hampers the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Meningococcal Vaccines Market are:

GlaxoSmithKline , Sanofi, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Nuron Biotech Inc., BIO-MED, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc, Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and other key players (if any) among others.

Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on “Meningococcal Vaccines Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/261

Rising incidences of meningococcal disease has considerably encouraged the development of vaccines targeting wide range of serogroups of meningococci. The highest incidence meningitis is found in the ‘meningitis belt’ of the sub-Saharan African region. For instance, in this region, major epidemics occur every 5 to 12 years, i.e. an attack rate of around 1,000 cases per 100,000 population. Global health organizations, private sector companies and government bodies across several regions are continuously promoting active immunization campaigns against meningococcal diseases. For instance, in May 2018, “Defeating meningitis by 2030” was introduced at the World Health Assembly, which aims at eradicating meningitis from all high-risk countries by 2030.

The Meningococcal Vaccines Market is segmented on the basis of Vaccine Types, Patient Type and region.

Major Vaccine Types of Meningococcal Vaccines Market covered are:

Polysaccharide-Based Vaccines

Quadrivalent Conjugate Vaccines

Serogroup B Vaccines

Others

Major Patient Types of Meningococcal Vaccines Market covered are:

Pediatric Patients

Adult Patients

Others

Extensive research by key players for development of novel vaccine targeting difficult serogroups such as serogroup B of meningococci further contributes in the growth of the market. For instance, In February 2018, Bexsero developed by GlaxoSmithKline plc received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Bexsero is a vaccine which is meant for prevention of Invasive Meningococcal Disease (IMD) caused by serogroup B among children aged between 2 to 10 years.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Meningococcal Vaccines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Meningococcal Vaccines Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Meningococcal Vaccines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Meningococcal Vaccines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITION (USP) Pipeline Assessment Epidemiological Assessment GLOBAL MENINGOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY VACCINE TYPE Polysaccharide-Based Vaccines Quadrivalent Conjugate Vaccines Serogroup B Vaccines Others GLOBAL MENINGOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PATIENT TYPE Pediatric Patients Adult Patients Others GLOBAL MENINGOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Meningococcal Vaccines Market Europe Meningococcal Vaccines Market Asia Pacific Meningococcal Vaccines Market Rest of the World (ROW) Meningococcal Vaccines Market COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, Recent Developments)* GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sanofi Pfizer Inc. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd Nuron Biotech Inc. BIO-MED Hualan Biological Engineering Inc Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Other Prominent Players (if any) *Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/261

About Us

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is 100% subsidiary of Maniks Systems Pvt Ltd. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities.

We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates the consumer study in more than 100 countries that provide a tactical approach to drive the sustained growth for the business. We continue to pioneer state-of the art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com