Medical Imaging Workstation Market Size Estimation, Research Insights, Business Overview, COVID-19 Impact and Growth Outlook By 2023

Medical Imaging Workstation Market Overview

The global medical imaging workstation market is expected to exhibit a robust 8.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global medical imaging workstation market is expected to reach a strong valuation by the end of the forecast period, on the back of the growing demand for the workstations in the healthcare field. The research report profiles the global medical imaging workstation market in great detail and provides readers with a comprehensive overview of the market. The market’s historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects are studied in the report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory by detailing the historical stats regarding the market.

Future projections are based on the detailed historical stats offered in the report. Based on this platform, future projections for the medical imaging workstation market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The report also profiles the leading players in the global medical imaging workstation market and gives readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global medical imaging workstation market. The report also profiles the major drivers and restraints affecting the global medical imaging workstation market. The factors making the market tick and those holding the market back are studied in detail in the report. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the medical imaging workstation market is also assessed in the report.

Medical imaging workstations are digital workstations where important diagnostic work takes place. The importance of imaging to diagnostics has grown over the last few decades, with improved imaging technologies enabling more accurate diagnostics. This is likely to be a major driver for the global medical imaging workstation market over the forecast period, as the growing demand for accurate diagnostics is likely to drive the demand for accurate imaging workstations. Growing government investment in research in developing more advanced imaging modalities is likely to remain a major driver for the global medical imaging workstation market over the forecast period.

Medical Imaging Workstation Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global medical imaging workstation market include Accuray Inc., Alma Medical Imaging, Ampronix, Canon, Capsa Solutions LLC, Carestream Health, Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medicor Imaging, NGI Group, Pie Medical Imaging BV, Siemens AG, and others.

Medical Imaging Workstation Market Segmentation:

The global medical imaging workstation market is segmented on the basis of modality, component, usage mode, application, end user, and region.

By application, the global medical imaging workstation market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, clinical review, and advanced imaging.

By modality, the global medical imaging workstation market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, mammography, and others.

By component, the global medical imaging workstation market is segmented into visualization software, display units, display controller cards, central processing units, and others.

By usage mode, the market is segmented into thin client workstations and thick client workstations.

By end user, the global medical imaging workstation market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory centers, and others. The hospitals segment holds the largest share in the global medical imaging workstation market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period.

Medical Imaging Workstation Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas are expected to dominate the global medical imaging workstation market, followed by Europe. The high medical research and development budget of countries in these two regions is the prime driver for the global medical imaging workstation market, as this has driven significant investment in the medical imaging workstation market in the last few years. The increasing investment from governments as well as private organizations in these regions in the healthcare sector is likely to be the major driver for the medical imaging workstation market in the region over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market due to the growing demand in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

