Medical Imaging Software Market Size 2020, Growth, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Technology Advancement, Industry Share, Applications, Upcoming Trends, Top Companies, Merger, Revenue

Medical Imaging Software Market Landscape

The time of COVID 19 is hard for most of the businesses and growth times for some as well as instructive times for all globally. Everyone was a business genius in the year 2019. The global medical imaging software market 2020 was also scoring well till the time when a sudden outbreak of deadly Coronavirus hit lives and businesses. On this, Market Research Future studied the scenario and depicted that the market would take a comprehensive step to regain its position. The growth of the global medical imaging software market would take place at 8.4% CAGR while getting ready to score revenue surpassing USD 2.66 billion that was in the year 2017. The forecasted the year of the market is calculated to be 2018–2023.

Medical Imaging Software Market Vendors Landscape

Some of the prominent vendors in the global medical imaging software market are –

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holding Company

Pie Medical Imaging

Hologic Inc.

AQUILAB

Media Cybernetics Inc.

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

MIM Software Inc.

Acuo Technologies

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Medical Imaging Software Market Boomers & Decliners

The escalating occurrence of chronic diseases creates a demand for effective diagnostics solutions, which spurs demand for medical image analysis software. The towering growth is significantly attributed to a surge in usage and uptake of image analysis solutions for diagnosis.

MRFR finds that the shifting focus to propose enhanced care has led to the incorporation of various computer-aided diagnosis systems, which is auxiliary contributing to the market development. The introduction of technologically advanced products like 3D/4D platforms and multimodality imaging platforms is also supposed to the demand for the software in the forthcoming years.

As claimed by the World Health Organization, back in 2019, roughly 1.8 million new cases were diagnosed with cancer. The escalating burden of these chronic diseases is leading to a boost in the usage of medical imaging techniques. Besides, as per the data of National Health Service, in 2019-20, around 43,071,915 imaging activities were carried out in England. Such a trend is demanding for advanced imaging technologies with efficient software, propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period.

At the same time, medical imaging software global market is also being driven by the scientific improvement in the healthcare segment and escalating medical imaging devices worldwide. Also, some more factors for the growth of medical imaging software global market are accredited to the mount in the number of diagnostic centers, the surge in the aging population, and growth in incidence and prevalence of the chronic disease.

On the contrary, the factor of towering cost in association with clinical validation act as a significant blockade for medical imaging software global market in the future.

Medical Imaging Software Market Segment Review

The global medical imaging software market is studied into software type, imaging type, modality, application, and end-user.

Depending on the software type segment, the market has included integrated software and stand-alone software.

Depending on the imaging type segment, the market has included 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging.

Depending on the modality segment, the market has included MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Computed Tomography (CT), photoacoustic imaging, radiography, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, thermography, ultrasound, and others.

Depending on the application segment, the market has included urology & nephrology, cardiology, neurology, musculoskeletal, oncology, obstetrics & gynecology, dental, and others.

The market, by end-user segment, has been segmented into research laboratories, diagnostic centers, clinics & hospitals, and others.

Medical Imaging Software Market Regional Framework

The global medical imaging software market is studied regionally among the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America grabs a significant share in the medical imaging analysis software market and is anticipated to display a similar trend in the foretell period, without significant fluctuations. The United States is one of the prevalent markets for medical imaging analysis software. There are standard updates in the new imaging software, and new companies are providing solutions for easy image post-processing and optimization, with tools to filter. Imaging analysis software, combined with the enhanced visualization software, is now provided by companies like AnalyzeDirect. With the rising concerns regarding radiation doses, these tools help understand better dose adjustment for imaging, thus, helping to capture a better image.

Whereas Europe and Asia-Pacific are probable to inflate at a remarkable growth owing to a large consumer base, rising administration initiatives for enhancing healthcare infrastructure. These will contribute to the global medical imaging software value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

