Medical Device Connectivity Market 2020 Size, Share, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Strategies – Forecast to 2025

In its latest report on Medical Device Connectivity Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Medical Device Connectivity Market Size and Value

Medical Device Connectivity Market is valued at USD 0.71 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period.

Scope of Medical Device Connectivity Market

Medical device connectivity is the creation and maintenance of a connection through which data is transmitted between a medical device, such as a patient monitor, and an information system. The term is used interchangeably with biomedical device connectivity or biomedical device combination. By eliminating the need for manual data entry, potential benefits include faster and more frequent data updates, diminished human error, and enhanced workflow efficiency. It connected on wireless and wired networks. The devices that are connected consist of very crucial data such as the device tracking system and the maintenance schedule. This connected device sends alerts to the physicians in case of emergency.

Medical Device connectivity market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, medical device connectivity market is classified into wireless type and wired type. Based upon application, medical device connectivity market is classified into hospital, clinics, imaging and diagnostic centers and other.

The regions covered in this medical device connectivity market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Medical Device Connectivity is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Medical Device Connectivity Companies

Medical Device Connectivity market report covers prominent players are,

Cisco Systems

Qualcomm

Philips Healthcare

Infosys

Cerner

TE

GE

Digi International

ViNES

Minnetronix

Bernoulli health

S3 Group

EDevice

Others

Medical Device Connectivity News

Telemedicine Pioneer Qualcomm Life Sold, as a Renamed CapsuleTech

News: February 12, 2019, Qualcomm announced this week that it’s selling its Qualcomm Life business to Francisco Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, for an undisclosed sum. The company will be spun off as an “independent entity” and renamed Capsule Technologies, or CapsuleTech. Qualcomm Life was one of the first telemedicine businesses to target the contests faced by healthcare providers in collecting digital health data. The 2net Hub was developing as a portal to handle data from clinical-facing mHealth devices – medical or clinical grade data – as opposed to data gathered and stored on customer products or entered by the patient. Qualcomm Life was launched in 2011 at the old mHealth Summit in Washington DC, staking its claim in the telemedicine landscape with the 2net Hub, a “cloud-based, end-to-end connectivity platform” for data retrieval and transmission.

Medical Device Connectivity Market Dynamics –

The global medical device connectivity market is witnessing substantial growth due to rising prevalence of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and increasing healthcare costs driving the growth of the medical device connectivity market across the globe. According to the National Health Expenditures report, Hospital Care 33 percent share such as spending for hospital care increased 4.6 percent to $1.1 trillion in 2017, which was slower than the 5.6 percent growth in 2016. The slower growth in 2017 was focused by slower growth in the use and intensity of services. Hospital care expenditures slowed among the major payers—private health insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid. However, large costs associated with the integration of these services in case of small-scale healthcare organizations and Unwillingness in preference and adoption of digital healthcare IT services is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing levels of policies adoption resulting in better healthcare IT services and demand for home healthcare due to the advent of technologies such as mobile-health are major opportunities in the Medical Device Connectivity market.

Device Connectivity Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the medical device connectivity market with the potential rate due to increasing demand for home healthcare systems and due to emergence of technologies such as mobile-health, increasing aging population suffering from chronic diseases is likely to dominate the medical device connectivity solutions market in the American region. According to the WHO, It has been projected that, by 2020, chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide, and that 71% of deaths due to ischemic heart disease (IHD), 75% of deaths due to stroke, and 70% of deaths due to diabetes will arise in developing countries.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the increasingly deploying medical device connectivity solutions and solutions for better healthcare, refining people regarding awareness, and others. The market growth is accredited to the increasing usage of remote monitoring and medical device connectivity services and solutions. According to the statistics of the suppliers report, in Australia, up to 15% of innovators, 40% ICD, and 30% cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT)/cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CTRD) are remotely monitored. The equivalent numbers for Japan are 5, 50, and 50% respectively.

Key Benefits for Medical Device Connectivity Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Medical Device Connectivity Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: Wireless Type, Wired Type

By Application: Hospital, Clinics, Imaging and Diagnostic centers, Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

