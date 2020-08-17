Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Is Anticipated to Reach US$ 19,232.3 Million by 2027, Owing to Approval and Launch of New Sealants

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Sealants differ from adhesives as they lack strength and elongation. Sealants are preferred if they are insoluble, resistant to corrosion and provide appropriate adhesion. Medical adhesives and sealants have helped enhance the efficiency of various medical procedures including surgery and diagnostics. Medical adhesives and sealants have been used in dental and joint replacement surgeries.

Statistics:

The global medical adhesives and sealants market is estimated to account for US$ 19,232.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new sealants is expected to propel growth of the global medical adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Polyganics received CE marking for LIQOSEAL, its easy-to-use and innovative dural sealant patch.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Opportunities

R&D in natural polymer-based adhesives is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the global medical adhesives and sealants market. For instance, in May 2020, researchers from The University of Akron, U.S., reported advances in photoreactive tissue adhesives derived from natural polymers.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Restraints

Lack of proper reimbursement policies is expected to hinder growth of the market. Various medical and dental treatments such as implants and periodontal surgeries still lack proper reimbursement in developed nations such as the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Japan and Australia.

Key Takeaways:

The global medical adhesives and sealants market was valued at US$ 10,684.6 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 19,232.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing approval and launch of new sealants is expected to propel growth of the global medical adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period.

Internal segment held dominant position in the global medical adhesives and sealants market in 2019, accounting for 52.3% share in terms of value, followed by dental and external, respectively. Increasing adoption of expansion strategies from major manufacturers to increase their product portfolio is expected to assist the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Baxter International Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi.

Major players in the market are also focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Ethicon launched Vistaseal Fibrin Sealant to help surgeons manage bleeding during surgery.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global medical adhesives and sealants market include, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc., Grifols, Ethicon Inc. (Johnson and Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, CryoLife, Inc., Cyberbond LLC, Baxter International Inc., Bostik Ltd., Henkel AG & Company, and Medtronic Plc.

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Key Developments

December 2019: Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc., a provider of tissue adhesives, acquired Biomatlante SA, a developer and manufacturer of surgical biomaterial technologies.

January 2018: Gecko Biomedical received a funding of US$6 million under the Investments for the Future Program for R&D in reconstruction of peripheral nerves using 3D-printed micro-conducts secured by one of the company’s exclusive adhesives.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Product Type: Synthetic Acrylic Cyanoacrylate Silicone Polyethylene glycol (PEG) Other synthetic Natural Collagen Fibrin Albumin Other natural

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Application: Internal External Dental

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Region: North America By Product Type By Application By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type By Application By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type By Application By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type By Application By Country China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type By Application By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type By Application By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa



