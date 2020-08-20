Mechanical Ventilators Market 2020, Industry Overview, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2025 – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mechanical Ventilators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. Mechanical ventilators support patients who are suffering from chronic respiratory diseases by delivering high concentrations of oxygen into their lungs. They are also used as diagnostic tools for measuring the static compliance of airway resistance and the functioning of the respiratory system. Therefore, they are utilized in ambulances, neonatal care centers and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) across the globe.

Market Trends

On account of the increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe, governments of several countries are focusing on increasing the number of ventilators available in their countries to fight against the pandemic. Such medical emergencies are encouraging hospitals to use portable, compact ventilators to provide convenience and faster care. Furthermore, several manufactures operating in the industry are focusing on creating cost-efficient and non-invasive ventilation solutions to provide flexibility in patient care and cater to the local needs. Apart from this, improving healthcare infrastructure, in confluence with the rising awareness about the available treatments for respiratory diseases, is projected to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into intensive care, portable/ambulatory and other kinds of ventilators.

Based on the interface, the market has been bifurcated into invasive and non-invasive ventilation.

On the basis of the age group, the market has been classified into pediatric, adult and geriatric.

Based on the mode of ventilation, the market has been segmented into combined, volume, pressure and other modes of ventilation.

On the basis of the end-use, the market has been categorized into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., AIR LIQUIDE S.A., Asahi Kasei Group, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Getinge AB, Medtronic, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Philips Electronics Nederland B.V., ResMed Corp., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

