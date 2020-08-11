ManlyWellness Releases its 2020 State of Mental Health in America Survey Results

ManlyWellness, a physician-reviewed online resource for modern health and wellness advice, has announced the results of its annual State of Mental Health in America survey. The survey, which ran from June 15 to July 15, 2020, saw 145 respondents of 48,359 site visitors. Questions pertained to mental health and wellness in 2020, with particular focus on COVID-19 and U.S. politics’ impact on mental health in America.

Of the respondents, 69% had never been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, while the remaining 31% reported diagnoses ranging from anxiety and depression, substance abuse, PTSD and other not specified mental health disorders.

When asked if they are more concerned for their mental or physical health in 2020, 38% of respondents reported that mental health was of greater concern, while the remaining 62% were more concerned with their physical health in 2020. When asked, “does COVID-19 makes you any more inclined to ‘fear the future?’” 40% of survey takers responded in the affirmative. Of those, 13% reported feeling “a lot more fearful about the future.”

One of the most remarkable data points from the survey was that 50% of respondents reported that the state of politics in America makes them “fear the future.” Of those, 34% said that the state of American politics makes them fear the future “a lot.”

Some of the survey questions pertained to attitudes around online therapy in 2020. Astoundingly, 52% of survey respondents said they would consider online therapy if they were “to seek counseling or therapy in the future.” However, 26% of respondents said that from their perspective, online therapy is not as effective as in person therapy.

COVID-19 and the political landscape have made 2020 a particularly tumultuous year for Americans. The State of Mental Health in America Survey underscores this fact and makes it clear that we have a lot of work to do to improve mental health and access to strong online mental healthcare. For full survey results, visit the ManlyWellness blog here.