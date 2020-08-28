LG Air Purifier Mask Makes Breathing Easy

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, companies around the world have been working on solutions to improve how the world responds to the crisis. LG, the giant South Korean electronics manufacturer, has just announced that it has developed a face mask that is an air purifier that cleans the air and makes it easy to breathe at the same time.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier features two replaceable H13 HEPA filters that the firm already employs in its house air purifiers. Two built-in fans push air through, coordinated with the wearer’s breathing thanks to a sensor that detects respiratory activity in real time. Both the rhythm and air volume are measured, similar to those in positive air pressure devices that are used to help with sleep apnea. The air moved by the fans is continuously adjusted to compensate and make it feel more like you’re not wearing a mask.

The fans, sensors, and electronics are powered by a 820 mAh battery that can keep the mask going for eight hours in low mode and two hours on max.

The device comes with a charging case that has UV-C LEDs inside to kill any germs that land on the mask’s exterior while it was in use.

“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, in an announcement. “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measureable value.”

The new mask is scheduled for sale in certain countries toward the end of the year, according to the company.

