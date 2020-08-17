Leukemia Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% By 2023, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Top Comapnies- Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A.

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Scenario

Global leukemia therapeutics market is anticipated that the market held value of USD 10.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Highlights

Factors such as novel treatments to boost the leukemia market, raise leukemia incidence, and rising aging demographics are projected to accelerate demand growth. Growth in the market for leukemia therapy is also driven by the rise in leukemia therapy cases, which further creates a space for the introduction of the new therapy and rich, promising pipeline drugs. The growing number of leukemia cases and the advancement of healthcare services were expected to accelerate overall demand growth in the coming years. As a result, over the projected period, the demand is expected to experience a high growth rate.

In fact, various care environment and family history of leukemia therapy are used as a strong predictor of the market for new medications. The leukemia therapeutics market is plagued by multiple patent expiries combined with a high cost of diagnosis. In addition, advancement in drug research, increased output of biotechnology companies, and increased spending in the R&D sector are also projected to fuel this market ‘s growth.

Similarly, it is predicted that the launch of new treatments with more efficacy & less side effects, metabolic inhibitors, and pipeline drugs pending clearance would propel the demand over the forecast period. The factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market are increasing patient awareness of the latest technological advances in therapies, and benefits such as tolerability, efficacy & safety. Ongoing work in the area of molecular medicine is expected to contribute to the introduction of successful leukemia therapies and is expected to further fuel development in the industry.

High costs required to develop new therapies, however, are hampering market growth over the forecast period. Nonetheless, good policy policies and the advent of novel approaches are expected to create exciting prospects for development for the leading players operating in the leukemia therapeutics market across the globe.

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Segmentation

The global leukemia therapeutics market has been segmented into type, applications, and region.

The leukemia treatment industry is segmented by type into chemotherapy, biological therapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplantation. The field of chemotherapy is projected to account for the highest market share group in 2017. Segment of chemotherapy further sub-segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, antibiotics to the antitumor, among others.

The application-based market for leukemia therapies is classified into acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia and others.

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Regional Summary

Geographically, the Americas is projected to lead the global Leukemia Therapeutics Market, owing to a well-established sector, creative treatments to boost the leukemia market, raise leukemia incidence, and increasing older populations. Furthermore, technological advancements and supportive policy strategies and programs are expected to improve the therapeutic leukemia industry in the near future in North America and Europe.

Europe is expected to take second-largest role in the global therapeutic leukemia market. Demand development in this area is due to increased leukemia prevalence.

The Asia-Pacific leukemia therapy market is made up of countries like China , Japan, the Republic of Korea, India , Australia and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the country with the most accelerated growth. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand the leukemia therapy market due to the presence of key generic pharmaceutical firms in this area and the rise of government initiatives and special communities The rapid movement of healthcare services , high consumer penetration levels and increased awareness are factors that encourage the growth of the leukemia therapy market in the Asia Pacific area

Middle East & Africa has the least proportion of leukemia clinicians.

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Competitive Dashboard

Some of the prominent players in the global leukemia therapeutics market are Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan), Pfizer Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Sanofi S.A. (France), Amgen Inc (US), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan).

