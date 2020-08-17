Legionella Testing Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, and Bio-Rad Laboratories to Gain Significant Shares to Market

The global legionella testing market size is anticipated to gain traction from the increasing prevalence of legionnaire infection. In addition to this, the rapidly spreading pandemic of COVID19 that affects the respiratory system is also propelling the demand for legionella testing kits. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Legionella Testing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Culture Media, Urine Antigen Testing (UAT), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Serology, and Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) test; By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” provides details into the market and its prime growth trajectories. According to this report, the value of this market is poised to rise from USD 226.24 million in 2019 to USD 455.99 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 and 2027.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Legionella Testing Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Legionella Testing Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Legionella Testing Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Albagaia Ltd.

IDEXX Corporation

bioMérieux

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abbott (Alere)

Quidel Corporation

Other vendors

Regional Analysis-

North America to Emerge Dominant with Presence of World-class Medical Infrastructure

North America earned the highest legionella testing market share on account of the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities, coupled with high awareness about the disease and the strict regulations imposed by the government on water testing. On the other side, the increasing outbreak of legionella in the European nations, along with high pricing and the increasing popularity of the PCR test will help this region to come in close competition with North America.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Legionella Testing Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

