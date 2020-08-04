Legal Marijuana Market 2020 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Legal Marijuana Market, by Marijuana Type (Adult Use, Medical), by Product Type, by Medical Application” New Document to its Studies Database

The report incorporates a thorough study of the global Legal Marijuana market for the review period from 2020 to 2026. It also consists of evaluation, including Porter’s Five-Factor analysis and supply chain analysis. The market is divided into several segments to induce clarity about the global Legal Marijuana market. Furthermore, the report also highlights the prevailing market trends in the industry. It comprehends of informative synopsis which provides the direction of the market, the basic applications, along with the method of manufacturing. To understand the global Legal Marijuana market, the data analysts have evaluated the competitive environment along with the recent market trends in the primary regions. Moreover, the report throws light on the details with respect to the price margins of the product, coupled with the threats and risks faced by the manufacturers.

Drivers and Risks

To provide an understanding of the global Legal Marijuana market, the data analysts have also evaluated the various volume trends and the pricing history along with the market value. Besides, several potential factors which augment, impede the market, along with the opportunities have also been studied thoroughly to get an appropriate overview of the worldwide Legal Marijuana market.

Key Players

The Cronos Group

• Tilray

• Canopy Growth Corporation

• Aphria, Inc.

• Lexaria Corp.

• Aurora Cannabis

• Maricann Group, Inc.

• ABcann Medicinals, Inc.

• Organigram Holding, Inc.

• GW Pharmaceuticals, Plc.

Method of Research

With the purpose of offering an acute analysis of the market during the review period, the Legal Marijuana market has been evaluated on the grounds of SWOT technology, and Porter’s Five Force Model. Furthermore, data analysts employ a detailed method to collect the data. A thorough research method has been performed to gather the data. The primary sources consist of interviews with top-level executives, whereas the second stage includes SEC filings, surveys, whitepaper, government documents, etc. The accumulated data is filtered through a multi-layer verification process for ensuring quality.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Ø Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Ø Manufacturers

Ø Government and Regional Agencies

Ø Research Organizations

Ø Consultants

Ø Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

GLOBAL LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET, BY USAGE

Ø Medical

Ø Non-Medical

GLOBAL LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Ø Oil

Ø Buds

Ø Tinctures

Ø Others

GLOBAL LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Ø Cancer

Ø Chronic Pain

Ø Mental Disorders

Ø Others

GLOBAL LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET, BY REGION

Ø North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

Ø Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o United Kingdom

o Rest of Europe

Ø Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o South Korea

o Japan

o Singapore

o Rest of APAC

Ø Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of LATAM

Ø Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Rest of MEA

Table Of Content:

LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET OVERVIEW

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. LEGAL MARIJUANA KEY MARKET TRENDS

4. LEGAL MARIJUANA INDUSTRY STUDY

5. LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET LANDSCAPE

6. LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET – BY PRODUCT

7. LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET– BY GEOGRAPHY

8. KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

10. KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

11. 360 DEGREE ANALYSTVIEW

12. APPENDIX

12.1. Research Methodology

12.2. References

12.3. Abbreviations

12.4. Disclaimer

12.5. Contact Us

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

