Knee Replacement Market: Global Size, Share, Industry Supply, Regional Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2026

The global knee replacement market will derive growth from recent advancements in the material associated with the surgical procedures. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Knee Replacement Market Size”, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Knee Arthroplasty, Partial Knee Arthroplasty, and Revision Arthroplasty) By Implant Type (Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 9.06 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.72 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Recent material innovations in the equipment associated with knee replacement surgeries have opened up a huge potential for the growth of the market in the coming years. The growing adoption of robotic-assisted knee surgeries will lead to an increase adoption across the world. The high prevalence of knee osteoarthritis will create several opportunities for growth for the companies operating in the market.

Key Players Operating in The Knee Replacement Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Aesculap, Inc.– a B. Braun company

Medacta International

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Conformis

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market. It highlights key aspects of the market and focuses on factors such as leading product types and major companies. It summarizes the competitive landscape in detail and predicts companies that are likely to emerge leading in the coming years. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. These values have been evaluated on the basis of extensive research analysis methods. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the knee replacement market size in recent years.

Increasing Number of Usage Clearances to Aid Market Growth

The report provides a detailed analysis of several factors that have made a positive impact on the market in recent years. The high demand for knee replacement procedures has encouraged regulatory authorities to approve newer products. The increasing number of regulatory clearances will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. In October 2019, Think Surgical announced that it received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its latest knee replacement solution. The company announced the approval for TSolution One System, a knee replacement procedure. The report highlights major FDA approvals of recent years and gauges the impact of these clearances on the global market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis by key Country/Region-2018 Technological Advancements in Knee Implants Overview of Number of Knee Replacement Surgeries by key Country/Region-2018 The Regulatory Scenario by Key Country/Region key Industry Developments-Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, & New Product Launch)

Global Knee Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure



Total Knee Arthroplasty

Partial Knee Arthroplasty

Revision Arthroplasty

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Implant Type



Fixed Bearing

Mobile Bearing

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

