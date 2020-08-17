IVF Market Size  in U.S. to Reach $5.56 Billion by 2027 at 6.8% CAGR

The U.S. IVF services market accounted for $4,905.46 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $5,563.06 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027.
Increasing popularity of IVF in the U.S., rise in rate of infertility and practice of embryo banking cycles, and surge in number of delayed pregnancies are the key factors that drive the growth of U.S. IVF services market. However, high cost of IVF treatments in the U.S., restriction on three-parent IVF treatments, and scattered reimbursements hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements in IVF treatment are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
There is a confusing picture of the effect of COVID-19 on fertility treatments, with the advice and guidance coming from several different resources such as ASRM (American Society of Reproductive Medicine) 2020. Several women have delayed their IVF appointments, and others have delayed their embryo transfer dates until the pandemic situation stops, and life returns to normal. In the ongoing COVID-19 situation, gynecologists are managing antenatal care during pregnancy through online video sessions to limit the disclosure to the outside world. The ongoing pregnancies by IVF are also struggling for necessary scans and medicines. Thus, factors mentioned above impact the IVF in a deleterious manner.
By cycle-type, the fresh cycle (non-donor) segment is the major revenue contributor, and is expected to dominate the U.S IVF services market during the forecast period. Depending on end user, the fertility clinics segment is the major revenue contributor, and is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to low cost of treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics.
Key Findings Of The Study
- The thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% (in terms of value) from 2019 to 2027.
- The fresh IVF cycle (non-donor) is projected to be one of the fastest growing segments at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2019 to 2027, in terms of revenue.
- The clinical research institutes segment is projected to be one of the fastest growing segments at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027, in terms of revenue.
The U.S. IVF services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the key market players such as
- Boston IVF,
- Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF,
- Conceptions Reproductive Associates,
- Servy Massey Fertility Institute,
- Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM),
- Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility,
- Fertility Center of San Antonio,
- Houston Fertility Center,
- New hope fertility center, and Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey.
