IV Equipment Market Survey Report 2019 with Statistics Till 2030: Along With Impact of Covid-19

IV (intravenous) therapy is majorly used to deliver fluids in the vein, directly. It is one of the forms of administration route that can be rightly used for injections with syringes at extreme pressures and also for infusions generally with only single pressure by gravity. Intravenous therapy is more commonly known as drips. As compared to other methods or routes of administration, intravenous therapy is the fastest method of delivering medications and replacement of fluids throughout the body since they are directly introduced in the vein in the circulation. This technique is majorly used for replacement of fluid volume, to improve the electrolyte imbalances, for blood transfusions, and to deliver vital medications.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “IV Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global IV Equipment market is estimated to be around US$ 10.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2030.

The IV Equipment used for IV cannulation comprise nonsterile gloves, paper tape, tourniquet, local anesthetic solution, antiseptic solution (2 percent content of chlorhexidine in 70 percent isopropyl alcohol), transparent dressing, venous access device, 1-ml syringe with 30-gauge needle, 2 × 2 in. gauze, saline or heparin solution, adaptor vacuum collection tubes, and saline or heparin lock. These devices altogether help efficient delivery of essential fluids in the patient’s body for improving the health condition. The common IV equipment are primary IV tubing, secondary tubing, IV bags, extension sets, needleless caps, vented set, IV tubing with filter, and volume control set.

Get Access To Sample Pages:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/34

Major Key Players:

BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, ICU Medical, Inc., Smith Medical (Smiths Group plc.), TERUMO CORPORATION, MOOG INC., AngioDynamics, and Medline Industries, Inc.

IV Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product:

IV Catheters

Infusion Pumps

Stopcocks & Check Valves

Needleless Connectors

Administration Sets

Sacrament Devices

Drip Chambers

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Care

Key Findings In IV Equipment Market Report:

-To break down and inspect the worldwide IV Equipment status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.

– To introduce the key IV Equipment makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.

– To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.

– To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.

– To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.

– To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.

– To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.

Get Special Discount:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/34

Table of Content

1 Introduction of IV Equipment Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 IV Equipment Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 IV Equipment Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 IV Equipment Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 IV Equipment Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 IV Equipment Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia –Pacific

8.4 Rest of world

For Deep Analysis Of Covid-19 Impact:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/speak-to-analyst/34

IV equipment can be described as a hollow, small, plastic tube known as catheter that is inserted in the skin in the vein. It is generally fixed on the hand or the arm. In rare cases, IV is also placed in the foot or the leg. That patient is required to lie down before selecting the vein for fluid transmission. The physician or the nurse then decides the vein for fluid delivery. The fluids may be given intermittently or continuously. For intermittent delivery of fluid the catheter is required to be clamped. It must be flushed every eight hours.

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the calibre of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.