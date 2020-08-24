Intravenous Solutions (IV) Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Intravenous (IV) solution market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 11.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2024.

Intravenous (IV) solution refers to a type of medicated, balanced electrolyte fluid that is directly administered into the venous circulation of a patient via a syringe or tube. It is regulated by a drip chamber that prevents air from entering the bloodstream, thereby allowing a controlled flow rate of the solution. Intravenous fluids are generally needed for patients who are unable to consume food or drinks due to physical debility, reduced mental capacity or diminished level of consciousness

The prevalence of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles has led to the growing incidences of chronic diseases and gastrointestinal disorders that require intravenous solutions during medical treatments. These solutions provide essential nutrients, which help in treating electrolyte imbalances, replenishing fluid losses and maintaining fluid balance. Furthermore, governmental organizations across the globe are undertaking favorable initiatives to spread awareness regarding several health benefits of IV solutions, which has resulted in the escalating demand for high-end and premium-quality products. Owing to this, manufacturers are introducing advanced variants, such as premixed intravenous solutions in portable packaging that offers the convenience of use, along with reduced waste and disposal costs. Moreover, rapid technological advancements and high investments in the healthcare sector are some of the other factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

