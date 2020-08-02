Insights on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Market Pipeline Assessment Analysis 2020

COVID-19 is an infectious disease which is caused by the coronavirus— a newly discovered virus.

Increasing prevalence of the COVID-19 disease drives the growth of the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine market. According to the Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 cases as of 1 August 2020 was 17,780,221 globally. Growing research & development activities by market players to develop and launch the vaccine is also expected to drive the market growth.

However, longer development and clinical trial process is expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine market is segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of the number of COVID-19 cases, North America leads the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe. LAMEA region has the least number of cases. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the number of cases in the US were 4,495,014; the total number of cases in Asia alone were 4,145,531; the Europe region reported a total of 2,883,933 cases. Africa from the LAMEA region reported 909,735 cases, as of 31 July 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The report covers study of key vaccine developers such as University of Oxford, Clover Biopharmaceuticals/Dynavax/GlaxoSmithKline, Heat Biologics Inc./University of Miami, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Sanofi Pasteur/GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Moderna/NIAID, Novavax, Sanofi Pasteur/Translate Bio Inc., Vaxart Inc., Altimmune, Medicago, BioNTech/Pfizer/Fosun Pharma, GeoVax/BravoVax, Arcturus Therapeutics/Duke-NUS, CanSino Biological Inc/Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, Takis Biotech/Applied DNA Sciences/Evvivax, Cobra Biologics/Karolinska Institute, Zydus Cadila, Codagenix/Serum Institute of India, Greffex, ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS, Vaxil Bio Therapeutics, Flow Pharma Inc, AJ Vaccines, Generex Biotechnology/EpiVax, Immunomic Therapeutics/EpiVax/PharmaJet, iBio Inc/CC-Pharming Ltd/Infectious Disease Research Institute, VIDO-InterVac/University of Saskatchewan/International Vaccine Institute, Tonix Pharmaceuticals/Southern Research, IAVI/Batavia Biosciences, Curevac, Imophoron Ltd/University of Bristol, BioNet Asia, Sinovac/Dynavax, BIOCAD, and University of Pittsburgh, among others.

Pipeline Assessment 2020

Currently, many vaccine developers are in the clinical trials process for their COVID-19 vaccine. Following are some of the examples*.

mRNA-1273 by Moderna Inc. (US) is based on the RNA platform and is in its phase 3 clinical trials.

AZD1222 by Oxford University (UK) is based on the non-replicating virus platform and is in its phase2/3 trials in the UK and phase 3 trials in Brazil & South Africa.

Covaxin by Bharat Biotech (India) is based on the inactivated virus platform and is in its phase ½ trials.

Ad5-nCoV by CanSino Biologics (China) is based on non-replicating virus platform and is about to start its phase 3 trials.

Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology (Russia) is developing a vaccine which is currently unnamed and based on the isolated strain platform and is in its phase 2 clinical trials.

The Siberian Vector Institute (Russia) is also developing an unnamed vaccine using a platform which was first developed for the Ebola virus. This vaccine is in its phase 1 trials.

BNT162 by Pfizer-BioNTech (US/Germany) is based on the RNA platform and is in its phase 2/3 clinical trials. ZyCoV-D by Zydus Cadila (India) is based on the DNA, recombinant measles virus and is in its phase ½ clinical trials.

The Imperial College of London (UK) is developing a self-amplifying RNA vaccine and it is in its phase ½ clinical trials.

BCG vaccine by Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (Australia) is based on the live attenuated virus and is in its phase 2/3 clinical trials.

Plant-based vaccine by Medicago, GSK, Dynavax (Canada) is based on the virus-like particle platform and is in its phase 1 clinical trials.

The report covers pipeline assessment for many other vaccines from various market players.

