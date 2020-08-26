Infusion Pumps Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% by 2026; Adoption of Advanced Treatment Techniques to Propel Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global infusion pumps market size is predicted to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will spur demand for infusion pumps in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing advancements in drug delivery systems will boost the infusion pumps market trends during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced treatment techniques will have a positive impact on the infusion pumps market growth in the foreseeable future.

The report covers:

Global Infusion Pump Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Infusion Pump Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

BD

Baxter

Insulet Corporation

icumedical

Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.)

Fresenius Kabi AG

Market Driver :

Growing Cases of Cancer and Diabetes to Aid Market Expansion

The increasing incidence of cancer among patients will spur opportunities for the infusion pumps market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, cancer was estimated to be the second most prominent cause of death globally and is responsible for about 9.6 million deaths. Cancer patients require chemotherapy which is to be delivered to the patients in a continuous manner which can be achieved by using the infusion pumps. Moreover, the knowledge about the advantages of infusion pumps such as the ability to administer fluids in small dosage and at accurate programmed rates will promote the infusion pumps market revenue. Furthermore, the growing cases of diabetes will fuel demand for infusion pumps, which in turn, will bolster healthy growth of the market. according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, the prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be around 463 million cases worldwide. For instance, the insulin infusion pumps are used to administer drugs to maintain blood-sugar level in the bloodstream. In addition, infusion pumps are preferred in the management of type 1 diabetes.

Regional Analysis

Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 3.41 billion in 2018. The growth in region is attributed to higher diagnosis and treatment rates for diabetes coupled with high adoption of ambulatory infusion pumps. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies will aid growth in the region. Europe is predicted to witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the growing healthcare infrastructure, growing GDP, increasing per capita disposable income. The increasing awareness about the available advanced therapies will further influence growth in the region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is at nascent stage. Nonetheless, focus of leading players towards market presence will augment growth in the regions.

