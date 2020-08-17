Infrared Thermometer Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 18.20 Million by 2027, Owing to the Increasing Covid – 19 Cases

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Infrared Thermometer Market, By Technology (Handheld Infrared Thermometer, Fixed Mount Infrared Thermometer, Pocket Infrared Thermometer, and Others), By End User (Diagnostic Clinics, Hospitals, Research Organization, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – is estimated to be valued at US$ 10.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Infrared Thermometer Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Government organizations are involved in providing primary screening products to different companies for preventing the spread of the infection during the Covid – 19 pandemic situation. For instance, on May 27, 2020, In U.S, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security, distributed over 438,000 non-contact infrared thermometers from the Strategic National Stockpile to state, territorial, and tribal governments. The governments distributed these infrared thermometers to the local authorities and businesses, as the economy reopened post lockdown. The thermometers will be helpful at workplaces, for identifying employees as well as visitors having fever, who will be further tested for Covid -19. Therefore, these steps will help in preventing the spread of the infection. Such steps taken by the governments increase the customer base, which in turn is expected to increase demand for infrared thermometers over the forecast period.

Increasing product launches at affordable prices is expected to drive the global infrared thermometer market growth over the forecast period. On January 28, 2020, B.Well Connected Health launched a non-contact WF-4000 infrared thermometer. This device can measure the temperature of the body within one second. It is useful for measuring temperature of babies, as the thermometer records temperature in silent mode. The non-contact WF-4000 infrared thermometer can be used for measuring the temperature of water in the bath, temperature of air indoors and outdoors, and also, the temperature of baby food can be recorded before feeding the baby.

Companies are engaged in product portfolio expansion strategies, in order to manufacture and launch products, which are required during the current Covid – 19 pandemic situation. For instance, on June 11, 2020, Astrum Holdings Ltd. added infrared thermometers segment to its product portfolio, thereby expanding their health category. The company launched infrared thermometer GF-Z99Y, which is a (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) U.S FDA approved and CE certified product, in India, for proper detection and monitoring of the Covid – 19 positive patients. This infrared thermometer is a contactless device, which can record temperature from a distance of 3-5 cm and can store up to 100 records in its built-in storage. This infrared thermometer is intended to be used in hospitals, airports, railway stations, offices, schools, malls, and for home and personal use.

Key Takeaways of the Global Infrared Thermometer Market:

The global infrared thermometer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to the increasing number of product approvals and launches by key players.

Major players operating in the global infrared thermometer market include Exergen Corporation., Ra Lifecare Pvt Ltd., OMRON Corporation, OMEGA Engineering inc., Morepen laboratories Limited, AMETEK Land (Land Instruments International), CP PLUS International, MGL Euman, Fluke Corporation, and SG Corporate Mobility Pvt Ltd.

