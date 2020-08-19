Infection Prevention Equipment Market Report 2020: Growing Demand Analysis by Companies Strategy, Industry Trends, Growth, Regional Revenue, Top Company Profiles, CAGR Values

In its latest report on Infection Prevention Equipment Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Infection Prevention Equipment Market Size 2020

Infection Prevention Equipment Market is valued at USD XX Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Infection prevention equipment is devices which prevent patients and health workers from getting harm caused by infection. It is grounded in strengthening infectious diseases, epidemiology, social science and the health system. In the field of patient safety and quality universal healthcare coverage, infection prevention equipment occupies a unique position as it is relevant to health workers and patients at every single healthcare meeting.Infection prevention equipment helps to avoid infection associated with health care and aseptic procedure. Infection prevention equipment plays a vital role in hospitals and clinics, as they prevent the spread of infections in healthcare settings. Throughout healthcare environments, infection prevention equipment is used to create a buffer between the healthcare workers and the patient’s infectious agent and to minimize the risk of transmitting micro-organisms from healthcare workers to patients. However, infection prevention equipment may often be used by the family or visitors of the patient, particularly if they provide direct patient care.In intensive care unit, hospital-acquired infection is most severe and is significantly associated with increased morbidity and mortality. In fact, management of the infection impacts the recovery of patients for which infection prevention equipment are widely used.Infection prevention equipment includes gloves, mask, gown andifthe infections are blood or airborne face protection, goggles and mask or face shield, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, rubber boots are used.

The global infection prevention equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end user and region and country level. On the basis of product, the global infection prevention equipment market is segmented into hand and arm protection equipment, face protection equipment and protective clothing. Based on type, the infection prevention equipment market is classified into reusable and disposable. On the basis of end user, the global infection prevention equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies.

The regions covered in global Infection prevention equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global Infection prevention equipment marketsub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Infection Prevention Equipment Recent News –

3M Partners With Ford for Coronavirus Response

News: On 24 Mar 2020,3 M and Ford Motor Co. reported that they are entering into a collaboration to improve the development of 3 M PAPRs that is powered air-purifying respirators in response to coronavirus outbreak shortages.Regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two firms intend to work on different ways to rapidly leverage the skills and expertise of each other to meet the current increase in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE).Maplewood, Minn.-based 3 M PAPRs are equipped with a waist-mounted, battery-powered blower that sends filtered air into a hood to give the user long-term respiratory safety.3 M wants to expand its capacity and get healthcare supplies as quickly as possible in the situation where most of the companies reported shortages in equipment like masks and respirators. 3 M offers essential personal protective equipment for medical staff and fordis providing engineers and designers to move as rapidly as possible to help 3 M expand the production of PAPR using common parts to accelerate this.

Infection Prevention Equipment Market Dynamics

The key factor responsible for the growth of the infection prevention equipment market is increasing prevalence of infectious diseases caused by pathogenic organisms including different viruses, bacteria and fungi.Infectious diseases can spread from person to person, through insect or animal bites, or through infected food or water.

HIV or AIDS, influenza, measles, tuberculosis and hepatitis are among the most common infectious diseases.Statistics from the World Health Organization suggest that 1 in 10 patients get an infection when they receive treatment. In turn, avoiding infection prevention will reduce the number of infections associated with health care by 30 %. In 2016 around 100 million cases and 38,000 deaths occurred by Dengueglobally. While nearly 4.3 million deaths in 2016 were caused by HIV, TB, malaria, hepatitis and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) collectively. According to WHO IN 2017 Acute respiratory infections causes around653,000 deaths among children under the age of 5 years.

Another factor which is drives theinfection prevention equipment market is rising geriatric population. The geriatric population is living with at least one disease as a result hospital admissions continue to increase. Combating hospital-associated infections is becoming a crucial part of patient care, focusing attention on equipment for the prevention of next-gen infections.According to WHO in 2018, number of people with age 80 or older wasabout 125 million. While, WHO estimated that proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will almost double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050.Nonetheless, lack of seriousnessandtechnological advancement & drug innovation resulting in minimal hospital stay are likely to restrain the infection prevention equipment market to certain extent.Growing demand for non-disposable operating equipment in hospitals or clinics and a rising number of operationswill create new opportunities for infection prevention equipment market over the forecast period.

Infection Prevention Equipment Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the global infection prevention equipment market owing to raise in hospitals admissions and increased demand for infection prevention products in the region.In the U.S., around 15.5 million people visit doctors with infectious or parasitic diseases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some of the infectious diseases include AIDS / HIV, influenza, infection with the Ebola virus, infection with the Corona virus and smallpox among others. According to stats nearly 9% of the population in the United States has been diagnosed with an infectious disease in 2019.

The Asia Pacific is the expected to emerge as the fastest-growing infection prevention equipment market due torising healthcare spending and the advancement of healthcare services and facilities across the country. Perhaps one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of infection prevention equipment in the Asia Pacific region is the involvement of numerous voluntary and governmental organizations focusing on improving infection control standards.As stated by WHO South-East Asia (SEA) having around 44 % of TB burden. An estimated 4.4 million people became ill with TB in 2017 and an estimated 638,000 died as a result of the disease that is more than half the deaths from global TB.

