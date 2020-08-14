India Ayurvedic Market Analysis 2020 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026

India Ayurvedic Industry

Report Overview

A recent study included a brief overview with detailed India Ayurvedic Market industry descriptions. This analysis explores the definition of product / service, along with a number of implementations of such a product / service in various end user industries. It also offers an description of the techniques used in fabrication and management for the same purpose. The India market report on Electric Vehicle (EV) Range offered an in-depth summary of some recent and influential developments in the industry, competitive analysis and detailed geographic analyses for the study period of 2020-2026. Furthermore, information will be made available on the India Ayurvedic Market over the years based on its highly competitive partners, key players and the market revenues. This includes numbers of India, regional, and country-specific players that segment the India Ayurvedic Market extremely. Even the emphasis is on the sale of commodities, the sale of items and product types that get optimum traction. Thus the study shows the power of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Range sector through its development over the forecast period.

Power to the market

This report cites several reasons that are triggering rapid growth of the India Ayurvedic industry. That includes a detailed review of the history of product / service costs, the value of product / service, and various volume trends. The effects of India population growth are some of the main factors examined in the study, The emerging technical developments and the trends in demand and supply noted on the XXX market. This also analyzes the impact of different government policies and the competitive climate prevailing on the India Ayurvedic Market over the projected era.

Key Players

The study has also instilled indepth profiling on the India Ayurvedic Market of diverse distinguished vendors. This study also discusses different strategies adopted by different market players to gain competitive advantage over competitors, create unique product portfolios and expand their India market presence.

There are some micro manufacturing units who cater to export markets only. Dabur, Baidyanath, and Zandu, together have about 80% of India’s domestic market.

Some of the key players in the market are Vicco Laboratories, The Himalaya Drug Company, Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Kerala Ayurveda, Ltd., Hamdard Laboratories, Forest Essentials, Emami Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd. and Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited.

Products Covered:

• Healthcare Products

o Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals

o Dietary Supplements

o Ayurvedic Medicines

• Personal Care Products

o Skin Care

o Oral Care

o Hair Care & Fragrances

o Make-Up

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Beauty Salons

• Department Stores

• Direct Selling

• Internet Retailing

• Pharmacy & Drug Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets

• Other Distribution Channels

Mode of sale Covered:

• Online sale

• Retail sale

Applications Covered:

• Autoimmune diseases

• Nervous system disorders

• Cardiovascular

• Mental Health

• Skin diseases

• Respiratory disorders

• Cancer

• Diabetes

• Other Applications

Some points from table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 India Ayurvedic Market, By Product

6 India Ayurvedic Market, By Distribution Channel

7 India Ayurvedic Market, By Mode of sale

8 India Ayurvedic Market, By Application

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Vicco Laboratories

10.2 The Himalaya Drug Company

10.3 Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

10.4 Patanjali Ayurved Limited

10.5 Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

10.6 Hamdard Laboratories

10.7 Forest Essentials

10.8 Emami Ltd.

10.9 Dabur India Ltd.

10.10 Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited

