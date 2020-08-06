Immunotherapy Drugs Market Trends Analysis, Key Insights, Leading Players, Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact and Industry Dynamics By 2023

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Trends And Growth Analysis By Type (Implant Reconstruction, Autologous Or “Flap” Reconstruction), Product Type (Silicone, Saline) End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Overview

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market size is estimated to register 8.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period), says Market Research Future (MRFR). The report examines the effect of coronavirus on leading companies in the global immunotherapy drugs industry and offers a complete overview of the Covid-19 market impact assessment by type, application, and region.

The global immunotherapy drugs market has been rising at an unprecedented pace in recent years and will remain the same in the future. Nearly 100 types of cancer have been identified. Cancer is a condition of uncontrolled cell growth. On the other hand, immunotherapy drugs help the immune system kill cancerous tumor cells, which is, in fact, a natural tendency of the body that appears to decrease with the advent of disease infections. As per the W.H.O., cancer is a significant cause of the overall number of deaths globally in 2015 and was accounted for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Statistics say that about 1 in 6 patients die from cancer.

Unhealthy habits, smoking and alcoholism are responsible for raising the incidence of cancer. Increasing population with cancer is the main reason for the global market growth for immunotherapy drugs. Some treatments are available on the market, but the benefit of immunotherapy is its high effectiveness and reduced side effects compared to other treatments. Such treatment is effective for patients with melanoma cancer when chemotherapy and other radiation therapy do not work.

The respective figures of deaths due to lung cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer, stomach cancer, and breast cancer were found to be 16,90,000, 788,000, 774,000, 754,000, and 571,000 respectively in 2015. The most common cancers are liver cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, and breast cancer, which have been confirmed to cause 1,69 million, 788,000, 774 thousand, 754 thousand, and 571 thousand deaths in 2015.

As per the CDC, more than 1.5 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer every year, and more than 5 lakh people are unable to survive. Statistics suggest that 50% of the overall deaths may be avoided by making a healthier option. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, which accounts for 90% of all deaths in men and 80% in women.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation

The global immunotherapy drugs market has been segmented based on therapy area, type of drugs, and end-user.

On the basis therapy area, the global immunotherapy drugs market has been segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, and others.

Based on the type of drugs, the global immunotherapy drugs market has been segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies, Interferons Alpha & Beta, Adult Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Interleukins, and Others.

Based on end-user, the global immunotherapy drugs market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Regional Analysis

The global immunotherapy drugs market has been segmented into four main geographical regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

In the last few years, the Americas and Europe have been the main contributors to the global immunotherapy drug market because of their reputation as a suitable place for research and development. The immunotherapy drugs market has a tremendous demand in both regions and is expected to expand in the future.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing immunotherapy drugs market due to the emergence of rapidly evolving healthcare technologies, a massive patient population, and rising healthcare costs. However, the rising demand for new treatment methods in countries like India and South Korea is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market globally.

The Middle East and Africa has the least growth compared to other regions. However, the rising incidence of smoking-related cancer, lifestyle changes, and excessive alcohol consumption are driving the immunotherapy drugs market in this region.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Key Players

Some of the key participants identified by MRFR in this market are Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc

