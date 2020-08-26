Immune Thrombocytopenia Market | 2020-2026 Size, Regional Industry Share, Growth Factor, Trends and Forecast Research Report

The global immune thrombocytopenia market is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in treatment methods of the disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.54% during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in The Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Grifols S.A

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Saol Therapeutics

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to market growth in recent years. As a result of healthy market competition, companies are looking to adopt standout business strategies, with a view to establishing a stronghold. The increasing number of merger and acquisitions have accounted for a significant market growth rate.

In 2018, Dova Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals for the development and distribution of Doptelet in China and Hong Kong. Similarly, Novartis announced the acquisition of oncology and pipeline department of Glaxo Smith Kline plc. The company plans to extend its business across the world and establish a wider customer reach.

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Coming Years

Based on regional demographics, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, the market in North America will witness the highest growth in the coming years, driven by easier access to treatment and favourable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the presence of major market players, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of blood disorders will have a positive influence on market growth. The ITP market in North America was valued at USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia for Key Countries, 2018 Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players) Recent Developments Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Pipeline Analysis Patent Analysis

Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists Immunoglobulins Corticosteroids Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



