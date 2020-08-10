Immune Health Supplements Market to Find Better Growth with USD 22,702.4 Million by 2027, Owing to Increasing Product Launches

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market, by Ingredients (Vitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Minerals, and Others (Amino Acids, Herbal, and Botanical Extract)), By Source (Plant-based and Animal-based), by Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 14,913.8 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Global immune health supplements market is expected to exhibit significant growth, owing to rising launches of new products, which will increase demand for immune health supplements in the near future.

Get Sample PDF Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4065

For instance, in February 2019, an Australian wellness brand, Swisse, launched Vitamin C+Manuka honey chewing tablets. The product also contains lemon and acerola cherry extract that supports the immune system.

For instance, in April 2017, Solaray Inc., a dietary supplement manufacturer, launched the Liposomal turmeric root extract with non-GMO and vegan properties. The product also has no fillers, blinders or excipients. It offers several benefits, including immune support, anti-inflammatory properties, and others.

Furthermore, in March 2020, a New Zealand-based dietary supplement firm, Vitality Wellness, launched an immune health supplement that is made from blackcurrants, along with additional nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and others.

The growing focus of the manufacturer to increase the production capacity of the supplements to cater to rising demand is projected to augment the market growth. For instance, in October 2017, Reig Jofre, Spanish company planned to expand the product portfolio introducing Vitalite 4G for strengthening of immune systems. They also expanded their product portfolio adding few more products like Propolis spray, minigem, etc to boost the immune system.

Browse 44 Market Data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on Immune Health Supplements Market, by Ingredients (Vitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Minerals, and Others (Amino Acids, Herbal, and Botanical Extract)), by Source (Plant-based and Animal-based), by Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Forecast to 2027″

To know the latest trends and insights related to immune health supplements market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/immune-health-supplements-market-3323

Key Takeaways of the Immune Health Supplements Market:

The global immune health supplements market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing product launches

during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing product launches Among ingredients, the vitamins segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027. Various immune health supplements such as vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, and vitamin C are used to boost immunity of an individual. The immune health supplements help in neutralizing the toxins throughout the body.

Major players operating in the global immune health supplements market include EuroPharma, Inc., Glanbia, Plc., Bio Tech Pharmacal, Cellderm Technologies Inc., Bayer AG, Vital Nutrients, NutriGold Inc., Daflorn Ltd., BioGaia, and Seroyal.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4065

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837