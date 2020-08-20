Hydroxychloroquine Market 2020 – Research Activities, Technology Adoption and Industry Statistics Analysis Till 2030

The global hydroxychloroquine market is expected to witness substantial CAGR from 2020 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, which has led toits wide-scale adoption. Growing prevalence of malaria and increasing demand of hydroxychloroquine drug worldwide for the treatment of COVID-19are anticipated to fuel its demand. However, restrictions on its purchase ever since it has been considered for the treatment of newly discovered disease COVID-19 is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Hydroxychloroquine Market Prominent Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the hydroxychloroquine market are Sanofi, Novartis AG, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD., Bristol Laboratories Ltd, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., among others.

Growth Demands:

Citing the promising prospects of the market, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, in March 2020, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced its collaboration with World Health Organization-endorsed study into the prevention of COVID-19 using hydroxychloroquine and plans to supply 2 million hydroxychloroquine tablets free of charge for the study.

According to WHO, in 2018, nearly half of the world’s population was at risk of malaria and there were 228 million cases of malaria in 2018 as compared to 231 million cases in 2017. The estimated number of malaria deaths was 405,000 in 2018, as compared to 416 000 deaths in 2017.Incessantly rising prevalence of malaria is expected to boost the market growth.

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19(though not proven clinically yet). This has led to precipitous demand of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against COVID-19. For instance, in April 2020, The President of the United States of America endorsed the use of this drug as preventive measure and requested India, a major manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine to partially lift the ban on the export of the drug.

The global Hydroxychloroquine market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Type, Application, and Region.

By Type:

200mg

400mg

By Application:

Rheumatoid Arthritis,

Malaria,

COVID-19 and Lupus

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific(APAC) dominates the hydroxychloroquine market. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the presence of prominent players, which produce about 70% of overall world capacity of hydroxychloroquine. Countries in the APAC region such as India and China are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the stakeholders owing to the presence of manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and hydroxychloroquine formulation.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

1.To categorize and examine the worldwide Hydroxychloroquine Market status and future figure comprising, manufacture, utilization, income, record and assumption.

2.To introduce the key Hydroxychloroquine Market makers to the readers, manufacture, piece of the pie, income, SWOT analysis and improvement models in the years to come.

3.To divide categorization information by region, product type, manufacturers and applications, and end users.

4.To categorize the worldwide and major areas marketing potential and favored position, opportunities and challenges, limitations and threats.

5.To differentiate remarkable patterns, drivers, impacting factors, on the global scale and districts.

6.To purposely investigate each sub-segment regarding standalone development pattern and their contribution to the industry.

7.To categorize major advancements, for instance, understandings, developments, dispatching of new items, and mergers and acquisitions in the industry.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecast Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecast Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

