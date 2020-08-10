Hydroxychloroquine Market 2020 | Global Industry Share, Size, Regional Growth Analysis and Forecast 2026

The global “hydroxychloroquine market size” is projected to reach USD 2,339.1 million by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 infection will bode well for the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Malaria, COVID-19, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 894.0 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Sanofi

Zydus Cadia

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Sandoz International GmbH (part of Novartis AG)

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bayer AG

Others in the report

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Antibacterial Properties to Aid in Expansion of Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the key factors estimated to boost the global hydroxychloroquine market growth. In addition to this, the chemical composition of this drug and its ability to bring changes in the immune system of a human is likely to aid in the expansion of the market in the forecast period. The antibacterial features present in the drug is increasing its popularity as it has been used for treating diseases such as malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and others.

On the contrary, the side effects of using hydroxychloroquine such as stomach cramps, headache, diarrhea, dizziness, vomiting, and others may cause the market to face rough waters. Additionally, the predicament of using this drug to fightback COVID-19 has been recently declared uncertain by the researchers and this may also hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Emerged Dominant Accountable for Holding Maximum Number of Malaria Cases

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned a revenue of USD 346.9 million in the year 2019 and emerged dominant attributed to a rise in the use of this drug for treating malaria in countries such as India. Moreover, India produces about 70% of the world’s total demand for hydroxychloroquine. On the other side, the market in North America and Europe are expected to show significant growth in the forecast period. This is attributed to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in nations such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the U.S. Furthermore, the Middle East and African nations are likely to exhibit an increasing prevalence of malaria, thereby propelling the demand for this drug in the region.

