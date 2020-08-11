COVID-19 Impact on Hydrogel Dressing Market to Reach $695.05 Million by 2027

Surge in number of patients suffering from ulcer and chronic conditions drives the growth of the global hydrogel dressing market. As hydrogel dressing products come under essential products and services category, there will not be shortage of supply of products during Covid-19 pandemic.
The global hydrogel dressing market generated $320.85 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $695.05 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Surge in population of ageing population and increase in cases of ulcer, obesity, and chronic conditions drive the growth of the global hydrogel dressing market. However, high purchase cost associated with hydrogel dressing devices hinder the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness related to advantages and applications of hydrogel is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6585
Covid-19 scenario:
- During Covid-19 pandemic, there has been disruption in supply chain up to certain extent. However, as hydrogel dressing comes under essential products and services categories, there will not be shortage of supply of products.
- For few months of coronavirus pandemic, doctors involved in hydrogel dressing have been redeployed for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients. Due to this, there may be a delay in treatment of the patients requiring hydrogel dressing.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global hydrogel dressing market based on type, end-user, and region.
Based on type, the amorphous hydrogel segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is also estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, physician’s office segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6585
Frontrunners in the industry-
B Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), Svenska Cellulosa AB, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew Plc, Axelgaard Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Procyon Corp.
Scope of The Report:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size available for years
|2019-2027
|Base year considered
|2020
|Forecast period
|2020-2027
|Forecast units
|Value (USD)
|Segments covered
|Product, and End user
|Geographies covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA
Similar Reports With COVID-19 Analysis:
- U.S. Hydrogel Dressing Market By Type (Amorphous hydrogel dressing, Impregnated gauze, Hydrogel sheets) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015 – 2022
- Wound Dressings Market by Product (Traditional Wound Dressings and Advanced Wound Dressings), Application (Surgical Wounds, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Burns, and Others), and End User (Inpatient Facilities and Outpatient Facilities) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
- Calcium Alginate Dressings Market by Type (Gauze Calcium Alginate Dressings and Poly Blend Calcium Alginate Dressings) and by End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Household, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
- Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market by Type of Tip (Step-Tip, Split-Tip, and Symmetric Tip), Material (Silicone and Polyurethane), and End User (In-Center Dialysis, and Home Dialysis): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975