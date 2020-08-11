COVID-19 Impact on Hydrogel Dressing Market to Reach $695.05 Million by 2027

Surge in number of patients suffering from ulcer and chronic conditions drives the growth of the global hydrogel dressing market. As hydrogel dressing products come under essential products and services category, there will not be shortage of supply of products during Covid-19 pandemic.

The global hydrogel dressing market generated $320.85 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $695.05 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in population of ageing population and increase in cases of ulcer, obesity, and chronic conditions drive the growth of the global hydrogel dressing market. However, high purchase cost associated with hydrogel dressing devices hinder the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness related to advantages and applications of hydrogel is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

During Covid-19 pandemic, there has been disruption in supply chain up to certain extent. However, as hydrogel dressing comes under essential products and services categories, there will not be shortage of supply of products.

For few months of coronavirus pandemic, doctors involved in hydrogel dressing have been redeployed for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients. Due to this, there may be a delay in treatment of the patients requiring hydrogel dressing.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global hydrogel dressing market based on type, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the amorphous hydrogel segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is also estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, physician’s office segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Frontrunners in the industry-

B Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), Svenska Cellulosa AB, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew Plc, Axelgaard Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Procyon Corp.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019-2027 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2020-2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Product, and End user Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

