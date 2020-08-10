Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market | 2020 Global Analysis By Size, Cervarix, Gardasil, COVID-19 Impact, Share, Challenges, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players, New Developments and Regional Outlook With Industry Forecast To 2026

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market 2020 Global Industry Forecast To 2026 is latest depth analysis research published by Fortune Business Insights. According to this report the Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market size will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during forecast period of 2020 to 2026. Report analyzes Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Information By Type (Bivalent and Polyvalent), By Disease Indication (HPV Associated Cancer and Genital Warts), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers, and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027.

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Research provides comprehensive information on Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market trends, opportunity, market drivers, restraints, Industry Challenges, with new business strategies, insights on new developments by key companies involved in Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market.

There are two Types of vaccines Cervarix and Gardasil that used against HPV strains: Cervarix, used to blocks HPV 16 and 18 and Gardasil used against HPV 6, 11, 16 and 18. Difference between Cervarix and Gardasil vaccines is that Gardasil helps to protects against HPV 6 and 11.

Key Players Analyzed In Report:

Merck & Co., Inc (New Jersey, U.S)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K., Europe).

Get Sample Report To Know How COVID-19 Impacting Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Analysis:

The global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market size will rise remarkably in the coming years on account of the rising prevalence of HPV associated cancer, especially among the female population. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bivalent and Polyvalent), By Disease Indication (HPV Associated Cancer and Genital Warts), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers, and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 3.80 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 16.3% to reach USD 12.69 billion by the end of 2027. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the world. The healthcare industry is facing major challenges as it is unable to provide beds and proper medical facilities to suffice to the increasing coronavirus patient pool. With the imposition of stringent lockdown regulations, most of the businesses are at a temporary halt. This is majorly impacting the global economy.

HPV Vaccines Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Need to Reduce HPV Infections to Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of cervical cancer among female population is a key factor boosting the global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market growth. In addition to this, the increasing need to reduce HPV infections will also add impetus to the growth in the coming years. Moreover, the governments in several countries are engaging in imposing stringent policies for supplying vaccines to eradicate the burden of this disease thereby boosting the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, vaccines and medicines are available in limited amounts and this may pose a major challenge to the market during the projected period. Nevertheless, the growing investments in research and development for introduction of novel immunization remedies for this virus are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Polyvalent Segment is Dominating Market Owing to High Product Demand

Among all segments, the polyvalent segment dominated the market in 2019 and is further expected to continue so in the forecast period. This is owing to their cost and performance efficiency that they are more popular especially in the emerging nations of the Asia Pacific region.

Regional Market Overview:

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2024, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

North America to Lead Market Accounting to Availability of Necessary Resources

In 2019, North America held the largest HPV vaccines market share with a revenue of USD 1.83 billion. This is attributable to the presence of well-established healthcare services, coupled with the ease of availability of necessary resources. Additionally, people are well aware about the presence of vaccines and other therapeutic procedures. The rise in preference for vaccination and treatment at the nearest healthcare institution will also add impetus to the regional market growth.

Furthermore, the governments in developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. take initiatives by purchasing high volume of vaccines from manufacturing companies and supply them at lower cost. Such initiatives taken by the governments are likely to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years as well.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive landscape of the market for Human Papillomavirus Vaccine is duopolistic in nature, with companies holding a major share. These include GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and Merck Co. The presence of a strong portfolio is the key factor helping these companies exhibit dominance. On the other side, other players operating in this market are engaged in collaborative efforts such as joint ventures, agreements and contracts to maintain their mark in the market competition.

The Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

