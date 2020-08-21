Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market Size, Share, Industry Report, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 | IMARC Group

According to the IMARC Group, the global human growth hormone market to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025. Human growth hormone, also known as somatotropin or HGH, is a peptide hormone that regulates growth, reproduction, regeneration, repair and metabolism of cells. This hormone is secreted by the pituitary gland to stimulate growth in children and adults. The deficiency of HGH can be treated by administering recombinant HGH by subcutaneous injections.

Market Trends

The rising awareness regarding the efficacy of HGH in the treatment of various conditions represents one of the leading market drivers. For instance, HGH helps in controlling body composition and fluids, sugar and fat metabolism, muscle and bone growth, and recovering from injury among patients suffering from adult GH deficiency. Besides this, the increasing government initiatives to create awareness regarding the GH deficiencies and treatment acts as another significant driver. Moreover, the extensive investment in the research and development (R&D) activities for developing recombinant human growth hormones (rHGH) with fewer side effects and prolonged efficacy is also expected to provide a positive impact on the market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Growth Hormone (GH) Deficiency

Adult GH Deficiency

Pediatric GH Deficiency

Turner Syndrome

Idiopathic Short Stature (ISS)

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)

Small for Gestational Age

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Oral

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Eli Lilly and Company, EMD Serono Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ferring B.V., Genentech Inc., Ipsen, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz, etc.

