Hospital Information System Market Size 2020, Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts To 2025

According to a new report by IMARC Group, title Hospital Information System Market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.,

The hospital information system (HIS) is employed for managing healthcare data, along with minimizing the chances of errors. The system is integrated with several tools, such as electronic medical records (EMR), computerized physicians order entry, laboratory/pharmacy/radiology information systems, etc. The HIS helps in electronically preserving the data and improving operational efficiencies. Furthermore, it also offers several data management capabilities through data analytics, collaborative care, cost management, and patient health management.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-information-system-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Rapid improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are currently driving the global market for HIS. Furthermore, the rising demand for efficient workflow, streamlined operations, and improved management of patient data, also propel the market growth. The high prevalence of COVID-19 has led to the introduction of virtual care systems for remote patient monitoring and telemedicine services to create a safer environment for healthcare providers. Additionally, various technological advancements, along with rising incorporation of cloud-based computing systems, are also bolstering the demand for HIS. Furthermore, the rapid integration of HIS with eHealth platforms, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), web-based programs, and software-as-a-Service (SaaS), is further elevating the market growth. Moreover, the advent of automation across the healthcare industry, along with increasing R&D activities in the healthcare IT sector are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global hospital information system market.

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Dedalus Holding S.p.A.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Cerner Corporation

Comarch SA.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation (Compass Group plc)

GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Wipro Limited

Key Segments of the Report:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Web-based

Cloud-based

Breakup by System Type:

Clinical Information System

Administrative Information System

Electronic Medical Record

Laboratory Information System

Radiology Information System

Pharmacy Information System

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Insurance Companies

Others

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-information-system-market

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc.. Click request free sample report, Published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

Juvenile Products Market Research Report 2020-2025

Agricultural Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2025

Airport Information Systems Market Research Report 2020-2025

Business Analytics Market Research Report 2020-2025

Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report 2020-2025

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group