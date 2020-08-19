Hospital EMR System Market Set for Rapid Growth forecast 2019-2030 | Key Players McKesson, All Scripts, MEDITECH

The global Hospital EMR System Market is estimated to be over US$ 10.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2030.

The continual growth of the hospital EMR market can be attributed to wide scale adoption of EMR by hospitals, which are widely used to store patient’s medical history. Moreover, consolidation of hospitals and increasing healthcare expenditure to provide better healthcare has been a major factor to contribute to the substantial growth of the global hospital EMR system market between 2019 and 2030.

Major Players in the Hospital EMR Systems Market

The prominent players in the global Hospital EMR System Market are Cerner Corporation, eClinical Works, Epic Systems, McKesson, All Scripts, MEDITECH, Cantata Health, MEDHOST, CPSI, and NextGen Healthcare among others.

Adoption of EMR in Hospitals

Over the years, hospitals are widely adopting EMR systems as it has enabled hospitals to provide better healthcare, patient care, secure patient data and promote better communication between hospital and patient. Moreover, Medicare and Medicaid are promoting and encouraging hospitals to adopt EMR systems which indirectly results in better healthcare. According to Medicare EHR Incentive Program, 2016, Certified healthcare IT providers like Epic Systems, Cerner, McKesson and MEDHOST among various others have installed their systems in over 4500 hospitals in US. The numbers of installations are likely to increase in various geographic and emerging economic areas in coming years. With rising adoption rate and benefits offered by the EMR systems the market for EMR is likely to propel in coming years.

The global Hospital EMR Systems Market can be segmented as:

By Component Type :

Services

Software

Hardware

By Mode of Delivery:

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, rising adoption of EMR and government and private institution support is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the hospital EMR system market in this region. Moreover, growing favorable regulations and norms are supporting EMR is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

1.To categorize and examine the worldwide Hospital EMR Systems Market status and future figure comprising, manufacture, utilization, income, record and assumption.

2.To introduce the key Hospital EMR Systems Market makers to the readers, manufacture, piece of the pie, income, SWOT analysis and improvement models in the years to come.

3.To divide categorization information by region, product type, manufacturers and applications, and end users.

4.To categorize the worldwide and major areas marketing potential and favored position, opportunities and challenges, limitations and threats.

5.To differentiate remarkable patterns, drivers, impacting factors, on the global scale and districts.

6.To purposely investigate each sub-segment regarding standalone development pattern and their contribution to the industry.

7.To categorize major advancements, for instance, understandings, developments, dispatching of new items, and mergers and acquisitions in the industry.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study Historical Years – 2016 & 2017 Base Year – 2018 Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used for the Study Report Beneficiary List RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottoms Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations of the Study Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Cost Assessment: Installation of EMR system in hospitals Initiatives Assessment: Government & Private Bodies Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario Snapshot

