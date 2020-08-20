Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

The global hospital-acquired disease testing market reached a value of USD 1,021 Million in 2019. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,527 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 16.3% during 2020-2025., according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

A hospital-acquired infection (HAI), also known as a nosocomial infection, is acquired from hospitals or clinical surroundings such as nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. In several cases, HAI can also be traced in the patient’s microbiome when the protective layer of skin comes in contact with possible threats, which cause infection, particularly after surgical operations. The incubation period of these diseases generally varies from 48 hours to 4 days. Some of the commonly occurring infections include pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTI) and primary bloodstream infections.

Market Trends:

Most patients develop HAIs when they are admitted in emergency rooms (ERs) or intensive care units (ICUs) due to the presence of infected patients as well as contaminated linens, air droplets and hospital equipment. In recent years, owing to rapid urbanization, increasing global population, and modernization of healthcare infrastructure, the number of healthcare facilities has grown around the world, which has consequently led to a rise in the instances of HAIs. Moreover, with continuous innovation in the healthcare sector, various technologies have been developed to prevent, diagnose and monitor HAIs like microarrays, solid phase hybridization, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time location systems (RTLSs). Some of the other growth-inducing factors are inflating morbidity rates, increasing geriatric population, lack of proper hygiene in hospitals and rise in multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs).

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Indication

1. UTI (Urinary Tract Infection)

2. SSI (Surgical Site Infection)

3. Pneumonia

4. Bloodstream Infections

5. MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus)

6. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Alere Inc. (ALR), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare, Diatherix Laboratories Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Life Technologies Corporation) and Cepheid, Inc.

