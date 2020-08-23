HIV Drugs Market Research Report Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Hiv Drugs market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global HIV drugs market exceeded a value of US$ 24.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2024, declining at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2024.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a chronic disease that targets the immune system and increases the risk of acquiring other infections and diseases. HIV drugs are utilized by patients to make their immune systems stronger. Nowadays, antiretroviral therapy (ART) represents one of the most commonly prescribed treatments, which includes antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to stop further progression and transmission of HIV.

An increase in the prevalence of HIV across the globe represents one of the primary factors driving the global HIV drugs market growth. In addition to this, there is a rise in the adoption of generic HIV drugs as they offer similar benefits to branded drugs at an affordable price. Besides this, governing agencies in various countries and international organizations are introducing numerous initiatives, such as educational campaigns, to spread awareness about HIV causes, symptoms, available treatments and the crucial role of these treatments in controlling HIV. This is anticipated to influence the market growth in the coming years.

Market Breakup by Drug Class

a Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

b Multi-Class Combination Products

c Protease Inhibitors

d HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

e Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

f Entry Inhibitors — CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist

g Fusion Inhibitors and Others

Based on class, the market has been segmented into multi-class combination products, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, entry inhibitors – CCR5 co-receptor antagonist and HIV integrase strand transfer inhibitors.

2 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

a Hospital Pharmacies

b Retail Pharmacies

c Online Pharmacies

d Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. Hospital pharmacies currently account for the largest share.

3 Market Breakup by Region

a North America

b Europe

c Asia Pacific

d Middle East and Africa

e Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the leading market accounting for the majority of the global market.

4 Competitive Landscape

a Market Structure

b Market Breakup by Key Players

c Profiles of Key Players

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

