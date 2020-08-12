Hip Replacement Market Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2026

The global hip replacement market size will increase with the advent of robot-assisted surgical procedures worldwide. Fortune Business Insights in their recent report titled, “Hip Replacement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, and Revision & Hip Resurfacing), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and their growth trajectories.

Leading Players operating in the Hip Replacement Market are:

Exactech, Inc.

Stryker

Braun Melsungen AG

Bioimpianti

Zimmer Biomet

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Conformis

Smith & Nephew plc

North America to Dominate Market with New Product Launches and Strategic Company Collaborations

The global hip replacement market is classified geographically into five major regions namely Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions. In the current scenario, the market is dominated by North America with a hip replacement market revenue of USD 2.52 billion in 2018. This is on account of the surge in the number of hip replacement prostheses, rise in strategic collaborations among market vendors and new product launches. The launch of MiniMAX Hip, by Medacta International, was announced in November 2017. It is a cementless stem that will serve as an option for minimally invasive hip replacement surgery for surgeons in the U.S. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the market in the long run.

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast duration on account of the increasing prevalence of hip osteoarthritis serving most of the geriatric population in the region. For instance, the Surgical Variance Report of 2107 reported the funding of about 9,947 hip procedures in private hospitals by a private health insurer in Australia called Medibank Private Limited during 2015-2016. Such health reimbursement policies are prognosticated to augment the hip implants market share in Asia Pacific.

