Hemostats Market was Worth US$ 3339.4 Mn by Top International Players Baxter International Inc., Stryker, CryoLife Inc., & more Forecast by 2026

The global “Hemostats Market Size” is anticipated to USD 5.44 billion by the end of 2025. The growth of this region is accountable for the increasing incidences of sports-related injuries worldwide. A hemostat is a surgical tool used for controlling the flow of blood at the time of performing operations. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Hemostats Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Active Hemostats, Passive Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Others), By Application (Trauma, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others), By End, User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2018-2025,” the value of this market was USD 3.33 billion in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% between 2018 and 2025.

The report covers:

Global Hemostats Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Hemostats Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Biom’up

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker

Pfizer Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

Ethicon LLC

Integra Life Sciences

BD

Other players

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Segment-

Passive Hemostats Segment to Hold Dominance Owing to Improved Patient Outcomes

Based on segmentation by product, the passive hemostats segment earned a 48.1% share in 2017 and gained dominance owing to various advantages offered by this segment. This includes minimal complications, improved patient outcomes, and cost-efficiency.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Market on Account of Presence of Increasing Number of Ambulatory Patients Opting Surgery

Geographically, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.17 billion in 2017 and emerged dominant, attributable to the rise in the number of surgeries and supported interventions for controlling blood loss during operations from the government. This, coupled with the high rate of hospital visits including both inpatient and ambulatory patients opting for therapeutic and invasive surgeries are likely to help this region continue dominating the market in the forthcoming years.

On the other side, the Asia Pacific hemostats market share is likely to rise at a rapid pace in the coming years on account of increasing disposable incomes of people in the country and their willingness to spend more on better healthcare and medical facilities and the adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare sector of the region.

