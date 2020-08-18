Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 973 Million at a CAGR of 5.98% By 2025

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Growth, Trends and Size Analysis by Device Type (Rubber Band Ligators, Infrared Coagulators, Proctoscopes, Anoscopes, Doppler probes, Cryotherapy Devices, bipolar Probes, Others), Procedure (Rubber Band Ligation, Sclerotherapy, Infrared Coagulation, Others), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Region, Forecast till 2025

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Synopsis

The Global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market size is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.98% and hold a substantial value of USD 973.94 million by the end of 2025. The increasing ailment related to chronic diarrhea is one of the most substantial factors driving the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market 2020. The surging cases of hemorrhoids are likely to augment the market size at a global platform. The increasing cases have resulted in an increased demand for hemorrhoid treatment devices. Besides, the geriatric population has been increasing, which is further growing the market size. Also, the innovative methods deployed for efficient treatment of hemorrhoids is a crucial factor leading to market growth.

In addition, the hemorrhoid treatment devices lessen the procedure time and provide easier access to the targets site for optimal patient comfort, which is why the demand is increasing at a fast pace. Also, the rising demand for surgeries is another pivotal factor leading to market expansion during the assessment period. Further, various public and private companies are employing innovative technologies in the developing efficient medical equipment of hemorrhoids. The implementation of such strategies is likely to escalate the the hemorrhoid treatment devices market growth on a global front.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Segmentation

The global hemorrhoid treatment devices market can be segmented on the basis of procedure, end-user, device type, and region.

On the basis of procedure, the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market can be distinguished into sclerotherapy, rubber band ligation, infrared coagulation, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market can be distinguished into ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals and clinics, and others.

On the basis of device type, the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market can be distinguished into infrared coagulators, rubber band ligators, proctoscopes, doppler probes, anoscopes, cryotherapy devices, bipolar probes, and others.

On the basis of region, the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market can be distinguished into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Regional Analysis

The global hemorrhoid treatment devices market is projected to grow significantly during the review period. On the basis of region, the global market can be categorized into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. As per the study, the global market is projected to be dominated by the Americas. The Americas procured the largest market share in 2018 due to the surging cases of diseases. Besides, the region comprises of established players. In North America, the US is projected to play the most crucial role in strengthening the regional market. Also, the region consists of developed healthcare infrastructure, market players, advanced equipment.

The European hemorrhoid treatment devices market is projected to acquire the second position. The increasing cases of obesity and constipation and the increasing rate of hemorrhoids treatment equipment is likely to escalate the regional market. In addition, the implementation of favorable government initiatives and laws additionally propel the market. On the other side, the APAC region is projected to be the swiftest growing market during the review period. The growing old population, along with the increasing disposable income, has led to market growth. Also, the developing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries like India, Japan, and China are estimated to fuel the regional hemorrhoid treatment devices market.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Key Players

The established players of the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (the US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cook Medical (US), Privi Medical (Singapore), Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (Israel), CONMED Corporation (US), OBP Medical Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and a few others.

