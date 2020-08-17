Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market to Garner US$ 276.6 Billion by 2027, Owing to Shortage of Medical Professionals

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Mobility solutions not only bridge the gap between the patient and the doctor, but also display the potential to completely transform the way diseases are monitored, diagnosed, and treated. Thus, mobility solutions and applications have the potential to play a crucial role in every aspect of modern healthcare.

Statistics:

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is estimated to account for US$ 276.6 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Drivers

Shortage of medical professionals is expected to propel growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Health Organization’s data updated in April 2019, in India, there is one government doctor for every 10,189 people or a deficit of 600,000 doctors, and the nurse: patient ratio is 1:483.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Opportunities

Increasing penetration of internet is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global healthcare mobility solutions market. For instance, according to China government-backed Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute and reported by China Internet Watch, internet penetration in China reached 61.2 percent in the first half of 2019, with 854 million internet users at the end of June 2019.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Restraints

Low adoption of internet in some emerging economies is expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, according to Pew Research Center (October 2019), Sub-Saharan Africa has a lower level of internet use than any other geographic region, ranging from a high of 59% in South Africa to a low of 25% in Tanzania.

Key Takeaways:

The global healthcare mobility solutions market was valued at US$ 57.1 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 276.6 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 21.1% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing penetration of internet and development of novel healthcare mobility systems is expected to propel the growth of the market

Mobile Devices segment held dominant position in the global healthcare mobility solutions market in 2019, accounting for 54.5% share in terms of value, the growth of the segment is attributed to increasing technological advancement during forecast period

Market Trends

The market is witnessing products for aging population. For instance, in June 2020, Apple, Inc. launched a new remote monitoring feature designed to help doctors care for the aging population.

Increasing digitalization in healthcare is expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, the survey, ‘Taking the Pulse of Digital Transformation in Healthcare – South East Asia’, conducted by InterSystems Corporation, concluded that majority of private hospitals in Asia expect to implement real-time big data analysis capabilities over the next five years. Moreover, statistically, this share is expected to increase from 13% of hospitals currently to 69% in five years.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global healthcare mobility solutions market include, AirStrip Technologies, Inc., AT & T, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Omron Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Key Developments

June 2020: Cerner Corporation partnered with seven clients for CommunityWorksSM, a cloud-based deployment of the Cerner Millennium electronic health record.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Type: Mobile Devices Mobile Applications Enterprise Mobility Platforms

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Application Enterprise Solutions mHealth Applications

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By End User Payers Providers Patients

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Region: North America By Type: Mobile Devices Mobile Applications Enterprise Mobility Platforms By Application Enterprise Solutions mHealth Applications By End User Payers Providers Patients By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Type: By Application By End User By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Type: By Application By End User By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Type: By Application By End User By Country China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Type: By Application By End User By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Type: By Application By End User By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa



