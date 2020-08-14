Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market is Predicted to Register Highest Growth Value during 2020-30 | Leading Players – Abbott, Amway

Halal nutraceuticals is an emerging industry that comprises whole food, proteins, supplements, and minerals. Several companies across the globe are focusing to comply with the international Halal standards in order to make the Halal industry flourishing and uniformed. The manufacturers of several Halal products and medicines are engaged in the making of optimal quality products including protein bars, healthy shakes, dinners at restaurants and hotels, and breakfast. They also use artificial flavors and several ingredients to offer improved taste to consumers. Owing to this, the progressive industry is demanding optimal care for the manufacturing of products and medications.

Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market is estimated to be over US$ 39,849.6 Million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a 7.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Halal nutraceuticals offer several health benefits and high nutritional value since they are obtained from Halal food sources. Processed foods and dietary supplements are few common forms. Also, Halal vaccines are free of toxins, alcohol, and also raw materials through porcine origin. Besides, in most countries, the consumers are concerned about the quality of Halal products, especially the vaccines. Certification of Halal products and emergence or launch of new vaccines is strictly performed and also the healthcare workers must be essentially prepared to share the knowledge to public regarding the same. Simultaneously, it is expected that the production of Halal vaccines in most countries will encourage self-reliance on Muslim economies.

Major Key Players:

Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad, NoorVitamins, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, AJ Biologics Sdn Bhd, Kotra Pharma (M) Sdn Bhd, Abbott Laboratories, Agropur, Inc., Amway, Sky Resources Group of Companies among others.

Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Halal Dietary Nutraceuticals, Halal Vaccines

By Application:

Sports Nutrition, General Well-Being, Immune & Digestive Health, Bone & Joint Health, Heart Health, Weight Loss

