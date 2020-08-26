Hair Transplant Market Worth $43.13 Billion at 28.1% CAGR; Popularity of Non-surgical Procedures to Drive Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global hair transplant market size is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing number of surgeries performed in males for treating androgenic alopecia. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) mentioned that hair restoration procedures surged by approximately 60% worldwide since 2014 because of the rising cases of alopecia. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Hair Transplant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical and Non-surgical), By Gender (Male and Female) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Hair Transplant Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the hair transplant market size was USD 5.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.13 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

The report covers:

Global Hair Transplant Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Hair Transplant Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bosley – Hair Restoration & Transplant

Venus Concept

Follica

Bernstein Medical

Dr Batra’s

Other key market players

Regional Analysis-

Rising Number of Hair Transplant Facilities to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on region, the market is segregated into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Out of these, Asia Pacific stood in the leading position in 2018 by generating the maximum hair transplant market revenue. The increasing number of surgeries occurring in this region is a major reason for growth. Additionally, rising investment by key companies in the development of advanced techniques, as well as the presence of a large number of hair transplant facilities are anticipated to favor growth in this region. The Middle East and Africa, on the other hand, would remain in the second position on account of the availability of cost-effective procedures in this region. Lastly, Europe and North America would exhibit lower growth owing to the decreasing incidence of hair loss amongst the masses.

Segment-

Ability to Deliver Instant Result will Augment the Non-surgical Segment

In terms of type, the market is grouped into surgical and non-surgical. Amongst these, the non-surgical segment had procured the maximum hair transplant market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to their possession of numerous benefits as compared to the surgical procedures. The former gives out instant results and have lesser side-effects. The ISHRS stated that in 2017, approximately 1,241,764 non-surgical procedures took place worldwide. Overall, the rising sales of devices and medicines to combat hair loss would accelerate the growth of this segment.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope

Market Segmentation

Market Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Overview: Trends in Hair Transplant Market

Snapshot of Hair Transplant Surgeries Performed – By Key Countries

New Product Launch

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Global Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Surgical Non-surgical

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Male Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Hair Transplant Centers

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Surgical Non-surgical

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Male Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Hair Transplant Centers

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Europe Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Surgical Non-surgical

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Male Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Hair Transplant Centers

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Surgical Non-surgical

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Male Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Hair Transplant Centers

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued…

Cancer Cachexia Market

