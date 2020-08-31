Guidewires Market Share Forecast to Witness Considerable Growth from 2020 to 2030 | Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott

Guidewires market is estimated to be over US$ 660.8 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2030.

The significant growth of the guidewires market can be attributed to the growing number of geriatric populations coupled with the increasing prevalence & incidents of chronic & infectious diseases. Moreover, the growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries among patient population and the rising number cardiovascular surgeries, among others, will boost growth of the guidewires market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing clinical applications of guidewires and favorable reimbursement scenarios in developed countries will fuel the guidewires market.

Some of the prominent players in the guidewires market include:

Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Stryker, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Terumo IS., Merit Medical Systems, Teleflex Incorporated., and CONMED Corporation, among others.

According to the World Health Organization, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. The geriatric population is more susceptible to old-age-linked diseases. Cardiovascular diseases remain among the most common causes of deaths among the aged population. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, Inc., in 2017, more than half of the heart transplant recipients were in the age group, 50 & older. Thus, the increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease are anticipated to propel the guidewires market.

The Guidewires Market is segmented on the basis of Material, Product, Applications and region.

Major Material of Guidewires Market covered are:

Stainless Steel Guidewires

Nitinol Guidewires

Hybrid Guidewires

Major Product of Guidewires Market covered are:

Surgical Guidewires

Diagnostic Guidewires

Major Applications of Guidewires Market covered are:

Cardiology

Vascular

Urology

Neurology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Moreover, the number of surgeries taking place globally has increased during recent years. Along with it, the preference for minimally invasive surgeries is also increasing. The major factors that have led to the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries include their advantages over traditional open surgeries such as fast recovery, fewer chances of infection and shorter hospital stays. As guidewires are used in many surgical procedures, the increasing preference and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries among patients are further anticipated to fuel the guidewires market during the forecast period.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Guidewires consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Guidewires Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Guidewires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Guidewires with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL GUIDEWIRES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIAL Stainless Steel Guidewires Nitinol Guidewires Hybrid Guidewires GLOBAL GUIDEWIRES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Surgical Guidewires Hydrophilic Coated Guidewires Hydrophobic Coated Guidewires Diagnostic Guidewires Hydrophilic Coated Guidewires Hydrophobic Coated Guidewires GLOBAL GUIDEWIRES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cardiology Vascular Urology Neurology Oncology Gastroenterology Other Applications GLOBAL GUIDEWIRES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other End Users GLOBAL GUIDEWIRES MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION North America Guidewires Market Europe Guidewires Market Asia Pacific Guidewires Market Rest of the World (ROW) Guidewires Market COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance*, Recent Developments) Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation Abbott B. Braun Melsungen AG. Stryker OLYMPUS CORPORATION Terumo IS. Merit Medical Systems. Teleflex Incorporated. CONMED Corporation *Financial details might not be captured in case of privately-held companies or for companies that do not report this information in public domain

