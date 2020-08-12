Growth Rehabilitation Robots Market 2020-2025| Key Players: Cyberdyne Inc., Bionik, Hocoma, Rex Bionics Ltd., Bioxtreme, Ekso Bionics, Corindus, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Others

The global rehabilitation robots market is anticipated to gain momentum from a rise in geriatric population across the globe. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Rehabilitation Robots Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global rehabilitation robots market was valued at US$ 529.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,617.3 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the therapeutics robots segment will witness significant growth in the CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising incidence of strokes and spinal cord injuries that in turn, affect mobility of people. All these factors contribute to the global rehabilitation robot market growth in the coming years. By end user, the market is grouped into hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and others.

Key Players Operating in The Rehabilitation Robots Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Cyberdyne Inc.

Bionik, Hocoma

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Bioxtreme

Ekso Bionics

Corindus, Inc.

ReWalk Robotics

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Growing Incidence of Spinal Cord Injuries and Strokes to Favor Growth of Therapeutics Robot Segment

The report classifies the global rehabilitation robots market on the bases of type, end user, and geography. In terms of type, the market is segmented into therapeutics robot, assistive robot, exoskeleton robot, and others. Numerous prominent market players have recently started investing huge sums of money in the design and development of assistive robots in order to treat those with chronic health conditions. This in turn, is anticipated to increase the global rehabilitation robots market sales.

FDA Approvals and Product Launches to Strengthen Market Positions of Key Market Players

The global rehabilitation robots market is combined due to diverse product offerings and strong company portfolios. ReWalk Robotics, Inc., a developer of wearable robotic exoskeletons, based in the U.S., announced in June 2019 that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ReStore soft exo-suit system for sale to the rehabilitation centres in the U.S. The system will be used to treat the stroke survivors with mobility challenges. The exo-suit is also cost-effective and functional. It can be used in the ‘Main Street’ clinics. Bionik Inc., a global pioneering healthcare company, headquartered in Canada, announced the launch of its new generation InMotion ARM/HAND robotic system in January 2019. The system will aid in the clinical rehabilitation of stroke survivors and will also be provided to those who are suffering from mobility impairments due to neurological conditions.

