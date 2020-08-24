Glycomics Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size Share, Growth, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2026

The global glycomics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 14.49% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2026 from USD 1.08 billion in 2020.

Glycomics is a branch of glycobiology which aims towards identifying the structure as well as function of the glycome/glycans which are produced in a particular cell or an organism. It is also focused on identifying on all the genes which encode glycoproteins.

Factors such as growing research activities related to glycomics and increasing investments by government & non government organizations to develop new tools for studying glcomics & glycobiology are expected to drive the market growth. For instance, a Pan-Canadian research initiative named GlycoNet and centered at University of Alberta received an investment of USD 16.3 million for glycomics research. Other factors responsible market growth includes growing market for proteomics.

However, high cost of equipment and tools involved is expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global glycomics market has been segmented into product, application, and end user.

On the basis of product, the global glycomics market is divided into enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzymes segment is further segmented into glycosidases & neuramidases, glycosyltransferases & sialyltransferases, and other enzymes. The instruments segment is further classified into mass spectrometry instruments, chromatography instruments, arrays, and other instruments. The kits segment is sub segmented into glycan release kits, glycan labeling kits, glycan purification kits, and other kits. The carbohydrates segment is further divided into oligosaccharides, monosaccharides, and other carbohydrates. The enzymes segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the high number of applications of enzymes in various industries.

By application, the global glycomics market is classified into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, and other applications. The drug discovery & development segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the rising number of research activities related to drug discovery & development.

Based upon the end user, the market is categorized into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and clinical laboratories. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share due to the collaborations between major organizations and the research institutes.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global glycomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

North America is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast, owing to the rising R&D investments in pharmaceutical companies by government organizations for research on glycomics and presence of major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bruker, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Techne, New England Biolabs, and Waters Corporation, among others. The Europe market is expected to garner significant market share owing to the rising demand for proteomics based research. The glycomics market is the APAC region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the investments in contract research & development organizations (CDMOs) for the development as well as production of drugs & biologics. The market in the RoW is expected to hold significant market share owing to the growing research activities related to life sciences.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players covered in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), New England Biolabs (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), AspariaGlycomics S.L. (Spain), Bio-Techne (US), Bruker (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), S-BIO subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. (Japan), Waters Corporation (US), RayBiotech (US), Z Biotech (US), ChemilyGlycoscience (US), Dextra Laboratories Ltd (UK), Lectenz Bio (US), and Ludger Ltd (US). Major players in the market are involved in strategies such as product approvals, mergers, acquisitions, investments on research and agreements, among others for gaining competitive advantage over its counterparts. For instance, in June 2019, Agilent Technologies launched the InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ system, hence expanding its product portfolio. Furthermore, in the year 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested approximately USD 1 billion on research & development. Additionally, in July 2018, Agilent Technologies acquired ULTRA Scientific Assets, which is a company involved in distribution of certified chemical materials as per standards. With this, the company enhanced its position in the market. Such developments by major players in the market is expected to boost the growth rate of the global glycomics market.

