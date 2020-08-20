Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report, Size, Industry Trends & Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global ophthalmic lasers market size was worth US$ 1,106 Million in 2019. An ophthalmic laser is a piece of medical equipment that allows precise treatment of numerous eye problems with little to no risk of infection. A laser system generally consists of a laser medium, laser pump, laser cavity and cooling system, along with a slit lamp biomicroscope. Lasers have now become an indispensable part of ophthalmology. They are utilized by specialists to treat cells present in the eyes and to reshape the cornea, among other diversified uses. These procedures are usually pain-free and do not require extended hospital stays. Apart from this, they are widely associated with safety, accuracy and cost-efficiency. As a result, they are extensively used to treat numerous eye disorders, including myopia, cataract and macular edema.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Trends:

Rising geriatric population is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the market. With increasing life expectancy, the prevalence of age-related eye disorders is escalating, thus creating a growing demand for ophthalmic lasers on the global level. Moreover, shifting dietary patterns and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases have led to an increase in the occurrence of diabetes. Since diabetic patients are prone to developing cataract at a relatively early age, they are widely opting for laser procedures in the early stages to prevent permanent visual impairment. Furthermore, enhanced research and development (R&D) to develop efficient laser technologies are further contributing to the market growth. For instance, the femtosecond laser is widely being adopted in ophthalmic surgeries as it ensures precision with minimal collateral tissue damage, thereby significantly enhancing the success rates of these surgeries. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing number of ophthalmic centers and hospitals, along with favorable governmental policies for effective and enhanced vision health management system. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ophthalmic lasers market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Novartis AG), Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc., Bausch + Lomb, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Topcon, A.R.C. Laser, Abbott Medical Optics, Calmar Laser, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Meridian, Nidek, Optos, Quantel, Ziemer, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product, Product, Indication, End-Use and Region.

Market Breakup by Product:

Diode Lasers

Femtosecond Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Nd: YAG Lasers

SLT Lasers

Others

Market Breakup by Indication:

Glaucoma

Cataract Removal

Refractive Error Corrections

Diabetic Retinopathy

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

