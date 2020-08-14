Global Medical Professional Liability Insurance Industry Analysis 2020, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Health Information Technologies Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Health Information Technologies Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Health Information Technologies Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Health Information Technologies market. This report focused on Health Information Technologies market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Health Information Technologies Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Medical Professional Liability Insurance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

RMK Insurance Consultants Ltd

Blackfriars Insurance Brokers Ltd

ADF Insurance Brokers Limited

Towergate Insurance

Kerry London Limited

AXA

Hiscox

AIG

Allianz

Chubb (ACE)

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Medical Protective

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Mapfre

Medical Professional Liability Insurance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Professional Liability Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

D&O Insurance

E&O Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Individual

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Medical Professional Liability Insurance market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Professional Liability Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 D&O Insurance

1.2.3 E&O Insurance

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Professional Liability Insurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Corporate

1.3.3 Individual

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

….

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

11.1.1 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Details

11.1.2 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Business Overview

11.1.3 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Medical Professional Liability Insurance Introduction

11.1.4 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Revenue in Medical Professional Liability Insurance Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Recent Development

11.2 RMK Insurance Consultants Ltd

11.2.1 RMK Insurance Consultants Ltd Company Details

11.2.2 RMK Insurance Consultants Ltd Business Overview

11.2.3 RMK Insurance Consultants Ltd Medical Professional Liability Insurance Introduction

11.2.4 RMK Insurance Consultants Ltd Revenue in Medical Professional Liability Insurance Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 RMK Insurance Consultants Ltd Recent Development

11.3 Blackfriars Insurance Brokers Ltd

11.3.1 Blackfriars Insurance Brokers Ltd Company Details

11.3.2 Blackfriars Insurance Brokers Ltd Business Overview

11.3.3 Blackfriars Insurance Brokers Ltd Medical Professional Liability Insurance Introduction

11.3.4 Blackfriars Insurance Brokers Ltd Revenue in Medical Professional Liability Insurance Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Blackfriars Insurance Brokers Ltd Recent Development

11.4 ADF Insurance Brokers Limited

11.4.1 ADF Insurance Brokers Limited Company Details

11.4.2 ADF Insurance Brokers Limited Business Overview

11.4.3 ADF Insurance Brokers Limited Medical Professional Liability Insurance Introduction

11.4.4 ADF Insurance Brokers Limited Revenue in Medical Professional Liability Insurance Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 ADF Insurance Brokers Limited Recent Development

11.5 Towergate Insurance

11.5.1 Towergate Insurance Company Details

11.5.2 Towergate Insurance Business Overview

11.5.3 Towergate Insurance Medical Professional Liability Insurance Introduction

11.5.4 Towergate Insurance Revenue in Medical Professional Liability Insurance Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Towergate Insurance Recent Development

11.6 Kerry London Limited

11.6.1 Kerry London Limited Company Details

11.6.2 Kerry London Limited Business Overview

11.6.3 Kerry London Limited Medical Professional Liability Insurance Introduction

11.6.4 Kerry London Limited Revenue in Medical Professional Liability Insurance Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Kerry London Limited Recent Development

11.7 AXA

11.7.1 AXA Company Details

11.7.2 AXA Business Overview

11.7.3 AXA Medical Professional Liability Insurance Introduction

11.7.4 AXA Revenue in Medical Professional Liability Insurance Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 AXA Recent Development

11.8 Hiscox

11.8.1 Hiscox Company Details

11.8.2 Hiscox Business Overview

11.8.3 Hiscox Medical Professional Liability Insurance Introduction

11.8.4 Hiscox Revenue in Medical Professional Liability Insurance Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Hiscox Recent Development

11.9 AIG

11.9.1 AIG Company Details

11.9.2 AIG Business Overview

11.9.3 AIG Medical Professional Liability Insurance Introduction

11.9.4 AIG Revenue in Medical Professional Liability Insurance Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 AIG Recent Development

11.10 Allianz

11.10.1 Allianz Company Details

11.10.2 Allianz Business Overview

11.10.3 Allianz Medical Professional Liability Insurance Introduction

11.10.4 Allianz Revenue in Medical Professional Liability Insurance Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Allianz Recent Development

11.11 Chubb (ACE)

11.12 Tokio Marine Holdings

11.13 XL Group

11.14 Travelers

11.15 Assicurazioni Generali

11.16 Doctors Company

11.17 Medical Protective

11.18 Munich Re

11.19 Aon

11.20 Beazley

11.21 Mapfre

11.22 Physicians Insurance

Continued….

