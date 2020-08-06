Global Healthcare Staffing Market 2020 Rapid Growth, Opportunities and forecast to 2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Healthcare Staffing Market, By Service Type (Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing” New Document to its Studies Database

The study includes predicted global Healthcare Staffing market value and growth rate, as per review by the researchers. This Global Healthcare Staffing Market Review provides a summary of current market dynamics, barriers, drivers, and metrics and provides a perspective for large segments as well. Enterprise development is also projected in different sectors. The study often includes an exhaustive segmental analysis. There is also a global summary of the Healthcare Staffing industry of North America, Asia-Pacific , Europe, Latin America , and Middle East & Africa along with country-level sector comparative measurements.

The study also provides an exhaustive analysis of important business approaches for players as well as emerging market entrants. It also includes the development of different products/services, lucrative corporate strategies such as acquisitions, alliances and fusions.

Key Players

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., AMN Healthcare, Syneos Health, Inc., CHG Management, Inc., LocumTenens.com, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., Adecco Group, Almost Family, Envisions Healthcare Corporation and TeamHealth.

Research Methodology

The research has its foundations set in the systematic methods of expert data analysts. The empirical approach demands that researchers collect observations and have them analyzed and carefully assessed in an effort to provide forecasts of accurate demand over the length of the analysis. In addition, the research approach involves interviews with market-leading influencers, making primary research critical and realistic. The alternative approach offers a more detailed look at the connection between demand and supply. The business approaches used in the analysis provide an unbiased view of the data and an explanation for the entire industry. Principal and secondary data collection approaches were introduced.

In addition, data analysts used publicly accessible tools including financial reports, SEC disclosures and white papers to obtain a detailed industry understanding. The analysis methodology clearly demonstrates the purpose of making it measured against various metrics in order to provide an all-inclusive view of the sector. Valuable perspectives improve and add value to peer analysis.

Moreover, technological advancements like the robotic process automation (RPA) platform is expected to support industry growth. For instance, in February 2020, RoboSuite has been launched the next generation of robotic process automation for reducing the effort and skill-level required to automate processes in the healthcare and other industries by improving quality, and re-usability. In addition to this, the availability of robust software is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities in the worldwide market during the forecast period. Companies such as Nextcrew Corporation, Bullhorn Inc., and AkkenCloud are offering various staffing software that helps the user to evaluate the workflows which can perform repetitive tasks in monitoring the healthcare staff. Such introductions would, in turn, support the market growth to a great extent. Conversely, less flexible scheduling, overnights, and weekends, sometimes less hourly pay from supervisors and facility management are predicted to impede the healthcare staffing market growth in the coming future.

Service Type Takeaway

By service types, the worldwide healthcare staffing market is categorized into travel nurse, allied healthcare staffing, per diem nurse staffing, and locum tenens staffing. Of these, the travel nurse category is accounted for the highest industry share in 2019. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), healthcare staff employment for nurses is expected to growing faster with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2016 to 2026. This is due to hospitals are planning to opt the staffing agency to reduce the distribution of workload in healthcare, as well as rising freedom of location among the nursing staff is expected to propel the growth of the travel nurse segment.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

